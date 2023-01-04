Compared to modern superheroes, the original Marvel comic book hero must have been rather different. When looking for early Marvel heroes, it's important to keep in mind that the first Marvel superhero was initially debuted in a publication called Timely Comics, not Marvel Comics.

The Human Torch is considered the first Marvel comic book hero under Timely Comics. It was a new and interesting concept at the time. It was a time when other comic superheroes came as comic strips in newspapers or as episodal stories in monthly magazines.

Timely Comics took the bold step of dedicating an individual magazine to introduce the hero, Human Torch. Following its success, Timely Comics, and later on Marvel Comics, created many superheroes and their teams to dish out incredibly fascinating stories.

The first hero in the Marvel comic books – Human Torch

Since its first comic book, Human Torch has been very popular (Image via Timely Comics/Marvel)

In 1939, Timely Comics released Marvel Comics #1 with their first heroes. The first Marvel comic book introduced the Human Torch as the first hero. This comic book also introduced two other characters, namely Angel and Namor the Sub-Mariner.

Soon, Namor McKenzie became an anti-hero who fought the Human Torch. Though all three characters were introduced in the same comic book, Human Torch is considered the first among them. That’s because the story of the first comic book was named "The Human Torch" after the character.

Who is the Human Torch?

The protagonist of this Timely Comics magazine, Jim Hammond, was an android created by Prof. Phineas Horton. Adapting to the human moral code, Jim Hammond became an officer for the NYPD. Considered a monster initially, Hammond was able to surround himself with fire and control it. Thus, the name “Human Torch”.

Human Torch has been reinvented in recent years (Image via Comic Vine)

Hammond is a superhuman due to his impeccable demeanor and code of conduct. The Human Torch, played by Jim Hammond, should not be confused with the member of the Fantastic Four. The Human Torch in Fantastic Four is Johnny Storm.

The powers of the Human Torch include drawing and manipulating flames, generating radiation, controlling ambient heat energy in the surroundings, and thermokinesis. Naturally, he is immune to fire attacks. Moreover, water and fire extinguishing materials are his weaknesses. His energy also depletes as he cannot hold his plasma form for more than 16.8 hours.

First heroes of official Marvel comic books

Timely Comics introduced many superheroes during the Golden Age. Most of these heroes were the epitome of good qualities and God-like handsomeness. More realistic characters were introduced when Timely Comics changed to Marvel Comics.

Human Torch has remained interesting through the years (Image via Marvel Comics)

It took a decade for the Marvel Comic Universe to come under Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko. Under them, Marvel Comic books flourished and the team introduced the Fantastic Four. The team also saw a Human Torch that was different from the Android Hammond.

Mr.Fantastic's interesting team, Human Torch, The Invisible Girl and The Thing, had many human flaws that readers of Marvel comic books could relate to. They fought each other and behaved petty and spoilt but came together in times of need.

Readers believed it was possible for the characters to get superpowers. According to the story, a scientist's rocket that included him, his girlfriend's brother, and a friend traveled via cosmic rays. All four passengers received special superpowers as a result. The widespread popularity of the Fantastic Four ensured that they joined the MCU in later years.

It is worth mentioning that among the host of Golden Age heroes, the Human Torch remains a viable character, though mostly playing a side role. He was seen in a short role in Captain America: The First Avenger. He can be seen on many platforms, from Marvel comic books to television series to video games.

Origin and journey of Marvel Comics

Pulp Magazine publisher Martin Goodman started Timely Comics. Comic magazine has since changed hands and came to be known as the Marvel Universe. After coming under the flagship of Disney+, Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to collaborate with Marvel Comics.

Always politically present, many Marvel heroes have fought Japanese or Nazi enemies during World War II. Superheroes like Captain America gained fame during these times. In 1950s, Timely Comics switched to Atlas Magazines. While rival DC Comics ushered in the Silver Age of comics, Atlas Magazine changed its name to Marvel Comics.

After a long journey, Marvel heroes have huge popularity (Image via Marvel.com)

Every Marvel comic book hero has been reinvented and adapted to suit the current crop of Marvel entertainers and superheroes. Accordingly, the heroes have changed their names, roles and powers. Moreover, this adaptation has made it possible for the early Marvel heroes to continue to survive through the years.

