The Amazing Spider-Man #3 review: Tombstone breaks down Peter in this filler issue

The Amazing Spider-Man reboot had been going strong till now. However, the third issue feels more like a filler episode. While some tense sequences keep the momentum going, one cannot help but wonder why the narrative is a drab constant. It still ends on a note that hints at the next issue being explosive.

The comic is written by Zeb Wells with art provided by John Romita Jr., one of Spider-Man's most iconic artists. The comic is a reboot of The Amazing Spider-Man series and part of Spider-Man's 60th-anniversary celebration.

MiniMe🕸⚡️🌙 @MiniMeChannel Finally caught back up on The Amazing Spider-Man. The comic store I went to kept not getting their orders but I got them in the end. Finally caught back up on The Amazing Spider-Man. The comic store I went to kept not getting their orders but I got them in the end. https://t.co/vMuSwmwIic

Peter gets overpowered by Tombstone in The Amazing Spider-Man #3

A page from The Amazing Spider-Man #3 (Image via Marvel Comics)

The worst thing about The Amazing Spider-Man #3 is that it feels like a setup for the next issue. It reads like a story that was unnecessarily stretched out and shortened for this issue. Just as the story is about to get interesting, readers are hit with the end credits and left on a cliffhanger that will be solved in the next installment.

The introduction to Tombstone's past feels out of place and is somewhat of a cliche as well. The flashback takes a very familiar approach in portraying this villain, revealing how he used to be bullied as a kid and what drove him to filing his teeth. Stories of regular, everyday people turning to a life of crime as society rejects them are fairly common, so fans expecting the comic to present a unique story end up getting disappointed.

Storyline with MJ is still kept on the backburner

A page from the comic (Image via Marvel Comics)

A problem with the previous issue was how MJ and her husband's storyline was ignored. Fortunately, The Amazing Spider-Man #3 does acknowledge it in some way, as MJ's husband goes to Peter's house to talk to him. However, he turns back after realizing that Peter isn't home. This could have made for an impressive confrontation, considering Peter's past relationship with MJ and the fact that he has been calling her a lot.

Hopefully, the drama with MJ is brought to the forefront of the comic soon, because Peter's love life has always been compelling to see. It could create for some spectacular story moments that would help Peter and MJ mature in some way.

Spider-Man and Tombstone's confrontation

A page from the comic (Image via Marvel Comics)

Spider-Man and Tombstone's part of the story is the most intriguing. With Spider-Man under Tombstone's control, the issue sees him wholly beaten down and broken to the point where he almost wants to give up. The art of Romita Jr. is so well thought out that the reader can feel Peter's pain with every hit.

While seeing Peter in so much pain is possibly a fan's worst nightmare, it allows for some stakes to be established as Tombstone leaves a deadly threat of hurting Robbie Robertson's son, who also happens to be Peter's good friend.

The confrontation showcases Tombstone losing his mind, which is even more interesting considering the fact that he is usually very calm and collected.

Final Verdict

The Amazing Spider-Man #3, while feeling a bit filler-like, still gives us some intense moments that greatly contribute to Tombstone's character development. With an ending that ends on a very intriguing cliffhanger, fans can't wait to see where the next issue might lead to.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far