The Batman new clip confirms the movie will explore Carmine Falcone's Long Halloween Origins

The Batman is right around the corner, but fans can't stop speculating over the characters in the film. Fans have been eager to learn more about the iconic Gotham crime boss Carmine Falcone, played in the movie by actor John Turturro.

Carmine Falcone may not be a splashy villain like the Penguin or Riddler since he doesn't wear a costume, but Batman will surely know his importance as he plays a significant role in Bruce's story.

Matt Reeves has cited Jeph Loeb's The Long Halloween as one of his primary inspirations for his take on Batman.

The Batman is rumored to be a detective noir mystery, just like The Long Halloween. So fans have been waiting to see what Matt Reeves does with Carmine Falcone, as he is probably the main antagonist in The Long Halloween.

Carmine Falcone in a Panel from Batman: The Long Halloween (Image via Warner Bros)

Falcone has the same connection with the Waynes in The Batman as he did in The Long Halloween.

Fans got their first complete look at Falcone in this new clip that shows him talking to Bruce Wayne outside the funeral. The clip reveals that Falcone already knows Bruce and has a past connection with Thomas Wayne, just like in Long Halloween.

In a famous scene from Long Halloween, we see a flashback where Bruce Wayne witnesses his father operating on a wounded Carmine Falcone who has been shot.

Falcone alludes to this particular scene in this new clip, and so fans can expect the same origin story as The Long Halloween in this new movie.

Bruce Wayne in Batman: The Long Halloween (Image via Warner Bros)

In the story, we know this flashback takes a huge toll on Bruce Wayne as he starts to question his family's legacy. He was made to confront his father's sins and explore his ties with the mafia in Gotham city.

Previous trailers have shown Bruce dealing with this exact dilemma as Paul Dano's Riddler tells him, "You're part of this too."

The short clip gives a glimpse into the chemistry between actors like Robert Pattinson and John Turturo and Colin Farell as Oswald Cobblepot.

The movie is sure to have many more such significant confrontations filled with references in store for us.

