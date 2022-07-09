The Boys series fans react to Black Noir's fate in Season 3 finale: Comic death explored

Black Noir's untimely and unexpected death brought tears to all of our eyes. After witnessing his real story from the seventh episode of the most recent season of The Boys, show fans were finally getting to know the real Noir hiding his pain behind a mask and infinite silence, and they loved him.

Many fans supported him and Buster Beaver and his other cartoon friends to get sweet justice, maybe even revenge, on Soldier Boy, who was responsible for all his psychiatric trauma. However, what transpired in the show's finale broke everyone's heart.

Here are some tweets that show fans' utter disgust over Noir's death:

‎Pau ⌖ @ironbck

-

-

-

-

-

look at my boy black noir he’s just a little guy ffs, fuck the writers im SICKKK // #TheBoysFinale spoilerslook at my boy black noir he’s just a little guy ffs, fuck the writers im SICKKK // #TheBoysFinale spoilers-----look at my boy black noir he’s just a little guy ffs, fuck the writers im SICKKK https://t.co/xl7BbxAcCg

🌙 @vinxmana

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.



Homelander after he killed black noir realizing he was right about his dad #TheBoysFinale spoilersHomelander after he killed black noir realizing he was right about his dad #TheBoysFinale spoilers..........Homelander after he killed black noir realizing he was right about his dad https://t.co/EWy0UAotoQ

Jo 💀 @WincestGoddess #TheBoysFinale



BLACK NOIR NOOO, WE WERE JUST GETTING TO KNOW YOU BLACK NOIR NOOO, WE WERE JUST GETTING TO KNOW YOU #TheBoysFinaleBLACK NOIR NOOO, WE WERE JUST GETTING TO KNOW YOU https://t.co/6zPTxLLp37

Now, let us look at the tragedy that happened to Noir, which made the internet go into a wild frenzy!

What happened to Black Noir?

Rimy! @Rimy_af I wanna kick Homelander’s ASS so bad!!!! I wanna kick Homelander’s ASS so bad!!!! https://t.co/E0B51Dtj4X

After listening to the news of Soldier Boy breaking free of his test-tube prison, Black Noir ditched his tracker and ran for the hills. We didn't know the reason behind his extreme fear of Soldier Boy at first, but his intense flashbacks escorted by his cartoon friends told us a tale way too dark to gulp and gave us some much-needed insight into Soldier Boy's demented character.

Soldier Boy continuously bullied Black Noir and shattered his soul and body on various occasions. He looked down upon him, beat him senselessly on several occasions, and even stole his chance to fulfill his dream of being a movie star:

"You think you can be me? You're not a movie star. You're not s**t. I see you getting out of line again, trying to move on up. I will put you in the f***ing ground. Understood?"

He abused him so much that by 1984, Black Noir couldn't take it anymore, and when Stan Edgar made him an offer to get rid of Soldier Boy in Nicaragua, he jumped at it.

Every member of the team Payback, except Gunpowder, helped Noir get rid of Soldier Boy, which is when the latter shattered the former's head, so much so that pieces of his brain fell out on the floor. Regardless, they were able to fulfill the mission.

Soldier Boy and Black Noir as cartoons (Image via The Boys)

The details of the scene were so horrifying that even watching it through a cartoon play shocked fans to the core. However, in the end, Noir's cartoon friends were able to push him to face his biggest fear.

Fans then started rooting for Noir to get his revenge on Soldier Boy, but things didn't go quite well as they thought.

When Noir sought Homelander's help in killing Soldier Boy, Homelander, being the as-unpredictable-as-one-can-get kind of character that he is, ended up killing Noir instead. Many theories were escalating about Noir's fate on the internet before the episode, but we are sure that no one could've predicted or wanted the way things ensued in the finale.

Shockingly, The Boys took Black Noir from us way too soon. Fans are now divided about his fate in the upcoming season and whether he will appear.

It can be taken into account that he survived a brutal attack on his brain in Nicaragua and through Compound V in his system, which can mean that he would survive the onslaught from Homelander as well, but we cannot be too sure as of now.

We predict that he will join The Boys in their adventures if he survives, and it would be a treat for us to see him getting justice for all he has faced. However, if there is anything we have learned about this particular show, no one can truly predict what happens in it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far