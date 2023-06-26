The Flash box office becomes DC’s biggest flop with its second-weekend drop

The Flash’s box office results have turned out to be nothing like DC and Warner Bros. (WB) were expecting. Despite the exhaustive marketing campaign and hype that WB attempted to generate, the recent DC film has been a colossal failure.

The Flash debuted significantly below initial projections, grossing only $55 million domestically and $139 million internationally in its opening weekend. However, its second-weekend decline has made it the greatest DC flop in WB's history.

The Flash has become DC's biggest flop after a dramatic decline in ticket sales over the weekend

Kara Zor-El, Barry Allen, and Michael Keaton (Image via DC)

After a disastrous opening weekend, the Flash movie did even worse the next weekend, earning only $15.2 million in the United States. At this time, it has grossed $87 million in the United States and $210 million worldwide.

The Flash, which cost $225 million to produce and had at least $100 million spent on advertising, is on track to become DC's worst flop ever, surpassing both Justice League and Green Lantern. Its second-weekend decline was the largest of any DC film, setting a new record.

Justice League members (Image via DC)

The following list indicates the top five biggest second-weekend drops in DC movie history:

The Flash - 72.5% The Suicide Squad - 71.5% Jonah Hex - 69.7% Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice - 69.1% Shazam: Fury of the Gods - 69%

As far as all superhero movies are concerned, Ezra Miller’s latest movie has suffered the third biggest second-weekend box office drop of all time.

Here are the top 10 superhero movie dumps of all time:

Steel - 78% Morbius - 73% The Flash - 72.5% X-Men: Dark Phoenix - 71.5% The Suicide Squad - 71.5% Hellboy II: The Golden Army - 70.7% Jonah Hex - 69.7% Hulk - 69.7% Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice - 69.1% Elektra - 69%

Why The Flash failed so badly at the box office?

Ezra Miller as Barry Allen (Image via DC)

There are multiple factors that led to the failure of The Flash. The first of those is Ezra Miller’s past controversies. Even though the actor has been seeking help, people haven’t forgotten their past actions and haven’t been willing to give them a second chance.

The second main reason for The Flash’s failure is James Gunn’s DCU reboot announcement. Ever since Gunn announced his new slate, people collectively lost interest in 2023’s entire DC movies roster as most of them have become pointless in the larger picture.

Other reasons for the film’s failure are a departure from the SynderVerse, a false marketing campaign, faulty CGI, superhero fatigue, and even multiverse fatigue up to a certain extent.

Perhaps Warner Bros. might have been better off canceling Ezra Miller's new movie and claiming another tax write-off from it.

