The Flash: Unveiling the full list of character deaths - Who meets their end?

In the cinematic spectacle that is The Flash, audiences were privy to the dramatic downfall of a myriad of crucial DC figures. One such casualty was revealed before the film's premiere by director Andy Muschietti. He confirmed that Supergirl, brought to life by Sasha Calle, would be among the fallen.

However, in a cryptic hint, Muschietti indicated that the labyrinthine expanse of the Multiverse might hold possibilities for her eventual return.

Please note: This article contains substantial spoilers from The Flash.

Who meets their end in The Flash?

The Flash reveals the fates of several iconic characters, including Supergirl, Batman, and more (Image via Warner Bros)

The mayhem and disruption sparked by the Multiversal incidents in The Flash inevitably led to many character deaths. Characters who succumbed included two Barry Allens, Michael Keaton's Batman and Sasha Calle's Supergirl, who battled against formidable foes such as General Zod and Dark Flash.

The following list outlines the six key characters (among others) who perished in The Flash.

1) Michael Keaton's Batman

The legendary Batman, played by Michael Keaton, meets his end in a heroic sacrifice (Image via Warner Bros)

After headlining two solo movies in the late '80s and early '90s, Michael Keaton's Batman made his final appearance in the movie, meeting his end twice in the film's climax.

His first death occurred when he crashed the Batwing into General Zod's ship, and the second after a battle with a Kryptonian soldier, which ensued when the two Barry Allens reversed time.

Interestingly, earlier plans for Keaton's Batman did not include his death, as he was supposed to replace Ben Affleck as the primary live-action Batman and was even filmed for the now-defunct Batgirl movie.

2) Supergirl

Sasha Calle's Supergirl faces a tragic demise in a fierce battle against General Zod (Image via Warner Bros)

Like Michael Keaton's Batman, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, died twice in The Flash during the grand showdown against General Zod. Her demise resulted from being impaled by the Kryptonian villain in a heated confrontation, with her second death mirroring the first.

Supergirl's blood, which contained the Growth Codex — the genetic blueprint for all artificially incubated babies from Krypton, was the primary motive behind Zod's Earth invasion.

3) Nora Allen

Nora Allen's tragic demise triggers the Multiversal turbulence, setting the stage for the events of The Flash (Image via Warner Bros)

Although Nora Allen's passing wouldn't startle many, considering her deceased status at The Flash's onset, it's significant to note that her death triggered the Multiversal turbulence depicted in the film.

Barry Allen's venture to manipulate the timeline and rescue his mother inadvertently resurrected her, but the stark realization of her death's necessity prompted him to reverse his actions.

Nonetheless, the specifics surrounding Nora's death remained somewhat ambiguous post-The Flash, with the cause of her death, a stab wound to the chest, being the only confirmed detail. Her killer's identity, usually depicted as the Reverse Flash, was not implied in this instance.

4) Dark Flash

Dark Flash, a future version of Barry Allen, meets his end as the young Barry sacrifices himself to ensure his own future is erased (Image via DC Comics)

Dark Flash, the movie's primary villain, is unmasked as a future iteration of young Barry Allen, who incessantly manipulates time to avert the fatalities of Batman and Supergirl.

The film's climax witnesses the end of this menacing speedster as the young Barry Allen makes the ultimate sacrifice. By stepping into the path of Dark Flash's lethal blade, he ensures his demise. This, in turn, causes the Dark Flash - his future self - to be wiped out from the timeline.

5) Baby Kal-El

General Zod mistakenly kills baby Kal-El, thinking he carries the Growth Codex, leading to a world without Superman (Image via Warner Bros)

While on his quest to find the last hope of Krypton, General Zod killed baby Kal-El (better known as Superman), who he mistakenly thought carried the Growth Codex.

The actual carrier was Supergirl, who landed on Earth in this timeline, unlike Kal-El. This led to a world without Henry Cavill's Man of Steel.

6) Young Barry Allen

The young Barry Allen makes the ultimate sacrifice to prevent his transformation into Dark Flash (Image via Warner Bros)

The young Barry Allen's sacrifice to prevent his transformation into Dark Flash marked his untimely demise. During the movie, viewers glimpse his life as an 18-year-old college student living with friends.

7) Everyone on Michael Keaton's Earth

The fate of Michael Keaton's Earth is sealed, with all its inhabitants, including the cast of Keaton's Batman movies, facing their doom due to General Zod's impending victory (Image via Warner Bros)

One poignant aspect of The Flash's conclusion is the revelation that the world inhabited by Keaton's Batman and Calle's Supergirl was fated for doom due to Zod's impending victory.

Despite Flash's efforts to reverse their deaths, their world's fate was sealed, with all its inhabitants, including the entire cast of Keaton's Batman movies, presumably lost.

Are the deaths in the movie significant?

The significance of the deaths in The Flash raises questions about the broader DC universe and the potential for character returns through the Multiverse (Image via Warner Bros)

While the high number of casualties in The Flash is startling when viewed in isolation, these deaths become less impactful considering the broader DC universe, given that all the fallen characters originated from alternate realities.

The most unexpected death was undoubtedly Keaton's Batman, as his fate finally comes to light 30 years after his last appearance in Batman Returns.

Despite the tragic events of Flash, the concept of the Multiverse opens doors for these actors to reprise their roles, albeit as different versions of their characters. There's potential for Sasha Calle to return as Supergirl, considering there were plans for her to star in her spin-off movie.

Remember, The Flash debuted in theaters on Friday, June 16.

