The Legend of Vox Machina: The Vestiges of Divergence explained

Aside from continuing the enthralling journey of the heroes, The Legend of Vox Machina introduced a unique and devastating power source that caught fans off-guard. Making its debut in the second season, the Vestiges of Divergence, an ancient set of powerful artifacts scattered across different realms, created waves.

While some of these relics have already been claimed, others remain hidden, away from those who are unworthy, which is why getting hands on them is certainly not a cakewalk.

As seen in season 2, a few members of Vox Machina almost lost their lives. In a short extract from Critical Role: Tal'Dorei Campaign Setting, it has been revealed that the Vestiges of Divergence existed for over millennia.

The Prime Deities created the Vestiges of Divergence in The Legend of Vox Machina

In Critical Role, it has been disclosed that the Prime Deities of the Pantheon of Exandria created the Vestiges of Divergence. The Prime Deities are the mighty gods who instigated life in Exandria.

With the help of proficient archmages, they created powerful artifacts during the Age of Arcanum, a historical period centering on the battle between gods.

It has been stated that the Vestiges of Divergence grow in power in perfect tandem with the wielder. Despite being a weapon of mass destruction, relics need time to evolve with their bearers. As most of the Vestiges have been sealed away, they have reverted to their dormant state.

However, with the user’s willpower, strength, and perseverance, these artifacts could reach their full potential, the exalted state in which it was originally used during the battle of gods.

Here’s an excerpt from Critical Role: Tal'Dorei Campaign Setting that reads the origin of the Vestiges of Divergence in The Legend of Vox Machina:

During the wars of the Calamity, great destruction rained across the many lands of the world. Broken remnants of history speak of battles between gods leveling mountains and sinking islands.

Chosen heroes rose up to accept the artifacts of their patrons to combat the tide of death their adversaries harnessed. Powerful archmages harnessed the surging arcane powers of the war to forge incredible objects of potent strength and ability, further arming every side of the conflict. Relics of the Age of Arcanum were further enhanced, creating unheard-of magical capabilities.

It continues:

When the battle climaxed in a wave of aberrant destruction, leaving much of civilization in ruins, many of these artifacts were buried among the ashes with their wielders. For generations, others were passed down through bloodlines, a sign of respect and importance within their culture.

Some were locked away, the fear of their power giving temples reason to keep them from mortal hands, while a handful still sees use to this day by great warriors or proven killers. These mighty echoes of the last great war, and the divine banishment that followed, are known as the Vestiges of Divergence.

Although there are 24 Vestiges in the original storyline, here’s a list of eight that the titular heroes of The Legend of Vox Machina will get their hands on as described in the Critical role.

Deathwalker’s Ward A jet-black studded armor created by the Raven Queen for her champion. The armor grants blinding flight powers to the user. Cabal’s Ruin A dark-leathered magic-absorbing cloak currently in possession of a merchant-warrior at Ank’Harel. It can absorb powerful magical spells. Titanstone Knuckles Powerful gauntlets carved from the heartstone of a ruined Primordial Earth Titan. Grants increased strength. Plate of the Dawnmartyr Plate of the Dawnmartyr, also known as the “Beacon of Protection,” was created for the chosen of Pelor, the Dawnfather. Repels melee attacks onto the attacker and grants immunity. Mythcarver A long silver sword that once belonged to the White Duke. The blade was forged in the flying city of Zemniaz. Mythcarver resonates with musical tones to increase the impact of the attack. Whisper A curved mercurian dagger from the Far Realm. Whisper can be used to teleport in short distances by throwing it from point A to point B. Spire of Conflux A wooden staff made from the breath of Melora, the Wildmother. It was passed down to Ashari leaders from their ancestors. Grants wielder to use powerful elemental spells. Fenthras A mighty bow, also known as Wrath of the Fey Warden, made from the ever bark. Wielder can shoot magical arrows that bind the target with wild vines.

By the end of season 2, Vox Machina had acquired four Vestiges, including Deathwalker’s Ward, Titanstone Knuckles, Mythcarver, and Fenthras. The heroes are expected to recover the remaining four in season 3 of The Legend of Vox Machina.

