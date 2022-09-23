The X-Men resurrect Captain America in AXE: Judgment Day

The main summer crossover event of the Marvel comics, Judgment Day, has unleashed its wrath on the X-Men as well as Earth’s mightiest heroes, the Avengers. The fifth issue of the comic saw major Marvel superheroes like Cyclops, Thor, Captain Marvel, The Thing, and many others obliterated by a Celestial named Progenitor who seeks to destroy humankind.

However, that wasn't all. In a turn of events, Marvel fans felt a heavy blow after the demise of their favorite star-spangled superhero, Captain America. When all hope seemed lost, the X-Men, with the technology to resurrect people, decided to bring the Sentinel of Liberty back to life.

Fans of Marvel comics and Captain America rejoiced as the final page of Judgment Day issue #5 depicted Steve Rogers using his shield to break out of the Resurrection Egg.

Mutants faced the difficult choice in A.X.E.: Judgment Day of resurrecting either Cyclops or Captain America

The Earth is facing its greatest threat in AXE: Judgment Day. Written by Kieron Gillen, known for Star Wars: Darth Vader and Uncanny X-Men, the mini-series features art by Valerio Schiti, known for Inferno and Tony Stark: Iron Man, and color art and letters by Marte Gracia and Clayton Cowles, respectively.

The story kickstarted with the Eternals under the leadership of Druig labeling the mutants as Deviants and deciding to eliminate them. Mutants in Krakoa are already skeptical of their dwindling population and heavy reliance on their resurrection technology.

To put an end to the war between the Eternals and the X-Men, the Avengers awaken the ancient Celestial Progenitor. However, their plans backfire when the Celestial claims that humans are unworthy of the planet. In a test to show the goodness of humanity, the human race fails as the Progenitor starts his process of annihilation.

John Stewart Green Lantern @LanternJS AXE Judgement Day issue 5 is one of the coolest comics i’ve read all year AXE Judgement Day issue 5 is one of the coolest comics i’ve read all year https://t.co/w03PGptCQZ

A war ensues between the Progenitor and defenders of the planet Earth, but the Celestial is far stronger. He kills the leader of X-Men, Cyclops, by using his eye lasers against himself and making his head explode. The Celestial also brutally murdered Thor by deeming him unworthy of Mjolnir and burning him alive.

In A.X.E: Judgment Day #4, the courageous leader of the Avengers, Captain America, stands against the Gargantuan Progenitor. Despite fighting a losing battle, he chose to inspire hope among the people. The Captain sends a message to the entire world with the help of Professor X's telepathic link before succumbing to the Celestial's destructive lightning. He said:

"The world can hear me, know this. We’re all Avengers now. Assemble and avenge."

Jerrell Simpson @jbrizzle92 Though I really am loving AXE Judgement Day, particularly the X-Men portion seems like a retcon of what was setup with House of X. Though I really am loving AXE Judgement Day, particularly the X-Men portion seems like a retcon of what was setup with House of X. https://t.co/V2AlWEB5Vm

Tony Stark and a handful of Mutants and Eternals gather in a safe house to decide further plans of action. The team decides to resurrect a fallen hero, but with only limited resurrection eggs in their possession, the X-Men can only resurrect one person from the dead.

There are also strict Krakoan resurrection protocols imposed by mutants that allow the resurrection of only the mutant kind and forbid human resurrection. The mutants even rejected Dr. Strange’s wife, Clea’s request to bring Doctor Strange back to life.

However, in a drastic turn of events, the leader of New Mutants, Nightcrawler, ruled in the favor of Captain America. Before the epic resurrection, Nightcrawler said:

"Customs are just habits that are way too big for their boots. As long as we live, we try something new. That’s what we do. Cyclops is a great leader… But he is not who Earth needs right now."

Captain America breaks out of the cloning egg and will return in future issues of Judgment Day. On September 28, 2022, A.X.E: Avengers # 1 will be available at your local comic shop as well as on marvel.com.

