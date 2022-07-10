Who are the cosmic beings with cameos in Thor: Love and Thunder? Elder beings Easter eggs feat. Death, Watcher, Living Tribunal, and more

Thor: Love and Thunder kept the audience on the edge of the seats with its breath-taking visuals, rocking background score, and mind-boggling Easter eggs. In the climactic battle, God of Thunder Thor and The Mighty Thor, aka Dr. Jane Foster, with the motive to defeat Gorr, the god butcher, traveled to the center of the universe in search of Eternity.

Hardcore Marvel fans were amazed at the introduction of the all-powerful cosmic entity. The temple dedicated to the cosmic being saw the statues of other powerful elder beings who are significant characters in the Marvel comic universe.

While Love and Thunder might have just skimmed across the surface of these characters with no exposition and mere microseconds of screen time, we are here to explain celestial beings and their role in the comic book medium.

Thor: Love and Thunder portrays Eternity as a wishing well while comics show it as an all-powerful cosmic being

Suzzieˣ🪷 @TAEHYONCE_ Can't believe Eternity's first appearance is in Thor and the person to see him for that matter is this Voldemort wannabe.

Well anyways..... Like how it's comic accurate tho, cute ig. Can't believe Eternity's first appearance is in Thor and the person to see him for that matter is this Voldemort wannabe. Well anyways..... Like how it's comic accurate tho, cute ig. https://t.co/s0mtzN33KU

Created by the legendary Stan Lee and Steve Ditko in 1965's Strange Tales #138, Eternity is the collective consciousness of all the living beings of the universe. The debut of the being saw Doctor Strange approach with a plea to grant him the power to defeat Dormammu.

While Eternity has been approached as an all-powerful being in comics, Thor: Love and Thunder have converted it into some doorway that grants wishes. The design, on the other hand, was accurate. It was wonderful to see the silhouette of the being with the universe in the background transformed into God butcher Gorr’s daughter, Love.

In the temple, we also saw statues of celestials in the background. First introduced in MCU in the 2021 film Eternals, Celestials are a race of space gods that created the stars and planets and breathed life into the universe. However, we don’t know which celestial is decorated as the statue.

The Watcher from the Disney Plus animated series What if? also made a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder. The silent observer’s statue can be seen in the center-right. The omniscient being known to monitor the complex realities of the multiverse finds himself worshiped in a temple in the center of the universe.

Jason (Recast T'Challa) @EscaflowneClown In the thor love and thunder trailer you can see statues of lady Death, Living tribunal, and Uatu the watcher. Wtf?! Oh, they about to go crazy with this film. Ok I am hype. In the thor love and thunder trailer you can see statues of lady Death, Living tribunal, and Uatu the watcher. Wtf?! Oh, they about to go crazy with this film. Ok I am hype. https://t.co/bB0sx1QwrK

Eternity's sister, Infinity, and his offspring Eon can also be spotted in the left corner and left-center. Symbolizing the ever-expanding space domain, Infinity was created by Stan Lee and John Buscema and appeared for the first time in 1991’s Quasar #24. While Eon symbolizes the flow of time, it is rumored that the cosmic being will appear in Antman: Quantumania or future seasons of Loki and unleash its wrath due to constant time tampering.

The siblings, Eternity and Infinity, are the most powerful beings in the Marvel universe, dwarfed only by The Living Tribunal, whose statue can be seen in the front right of the temple. He is the one who created the entire Marvel comic book and the Marvel cinematic multiverse we know.

Lastly, Lady Death can be spotted in the front left of the temple. In the comic book, Lady Death played a significant role in Infinity Gauntlet. Her lover Thanos decided to snap half of the universe to impress her. The story has significantly changed (for good) in the MCU.

Thor: Love and Thunder are rocking the cinema halls. Starring Chris Hemsworth in the titular role alongside Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, and Russell Crowe.

