Why Jane Foster's cancer was boosted by her use of Mjolnir while being Mighty Thor? 'Love and Thunder' theories explored

Thor: Love and Thunder made the debut of Mighty Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Natalie Portman returned to portray the role of Jane Foster. For the first time since Thor: The Dark World, Portman returns to the MCU and puts on a phenomenal performance that will have fans cheering in excitement.

While the story of Jane Foster's Mighty Thor run is generally fun and exciting, it gets sadder when the overall context is considered. This article dives into the issue plaguing the Marvel character and will contain major spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Diving into the back story of Mighty Thor

natalie portman as jane foster for thor: love and thunder

This section dives into how Jane Foster became Mighty Thor. In the comics, Jane Foster, unfortunately, is dying of cancer. When Thor asked her to represent Midgard in the Council of Worlds, Foster agreed and decided to get treatment but shot down Thor's help to receive Asgardian treatment.

During the Original Sin storyline, Thor loses his worthiness to Mjolnir after Nick Fury whispers in his ear, "Gorr was right." Dropping the hammer, Mjolnir starts resonating with someone else - Jane Foster.

#ThorLoveAndThunder #MightyThor

The fact that Jane could enter Valhalla even when she didn't die on the battlefield, but battling against cancer, meaning that she was, even without the hammer, a warrior, it's such a beautiful message🥺 #JaneFoster #ThorLoveAndThunder #MightyThor

Becoming the Goddess of Thunder, Jane Foster takes up the mantle of Mighty Thor. She realized that whenever she turned to Thor, her cancer receded. But whenever she turns back into her human form, cancer returns with a vengeance.

Foster decided to use the persona of Mighty Thor to help people. There is another reason for Foster's choice. In the comics, whenever Foster turned into Mighty Thor, Odinforce would negate any chemotherapy received. Hence, turning back into a human form meant cancer returned aggressively, killing her slowly. It created a massive dilemma for Foster's character. This also meant that her time alive was limited.

#ThorLoverAndThunder

"First of, the name is Mighty Thor! Second, if you can't say Mighty Thor, I'll accept Dr. Jane Foster! Three... Eat. My. HAMMER.!" #ThorLoverAndThunder #MightyThor

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Jane Foster's cancer behaves the same way. It worsens every time she turns into the Goddess of Thunder, but the film never quite dives into a proper explanation.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Jane Foster also dies at the movie's end. With her cancer worsening, audiences see Jane enter Valhalla, with Heimdall welcoming her. Foster might return to the foray of film action in the future. In the comics, readers can expect Foster to return as Valkyrie.

Jane served as a member of the Avengers in her timeline, fighting alongside them and their crusade against A.I.M. and Monica Rappaccini. However, things in her universe would reach a screeching halt once Odin, the All-Father and King of Asgard, went mad due to outside forces beyond anyone's control. Throwing the Ten Realms into madness, Thor stood tall against the all father, but he proved to be too powerful to fight alone.

Catch Jane Foster in action for the full scope of the story. Thor: Love and Thunder is playing in theaters right now.

