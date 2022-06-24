Fans on Twitter thrilled after Thor: Love and Thunder critic reviews emerge

Upcoming Marvel flick Thor: Love and Thunder is set to release on July 7, 2022.

The highly anticipated film has already garnered massive attention on social media, with fans speculating about the plot and character arcs, among other things.

Its red carpet premiere took place in Los Angeles on June 23, 2022, and early reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, further increasing anticipation among fans.

𝑨𝒎𝒚𝒓𝒂♡ | Ms Mᴀʀᴠᴇʟ ᴇʀᴀ @Amyra_Loves #ThorLoveAndThunder Dude these reviews are making me so eager to watch this movie Dude these reviews are making me so eager to watch this movie 😩💓 #ThorLoveAndThunder

Twitter reacts as Thor: Love and Thunder receives mostly positive reviews from critics

Several fans took to Twitter to express their excitement about Thor: Love and Thunder. Many wee delighted that the film's early reviews were mostly positive.

Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

𝑨𝒎𝒚𝒓𝒂♡ | Ms Mᴀʀᴠᴇʟ ᴇʀᴀ @Amyra_Loves #ThorLoveAndThunder Dude these reviews are making me so eager to watch this movie Dude these reviews are making me so eager to watch this movie 😩💓 #ThorLoveAndThunder

Six 😈 @ladysix66 Seeing all the positive reviews and reactions for #ThorLoveAndThunder has me so excited to go see it. 🥲 Seeing all the positive reviews and reactions for #ThorLoveAndThunder has me so excited to go see it. 🥲 https://t.co/DGRyGOQMaZ

JBEANZZ|KENOBIIIIIIII @mrvlshit Hyped after hearing the #ThorLoveAndThunder reviews! I’ve been hyped for this movie for a long time and happy it’s here and living up to the hype! #gorr sounds menacing, and #MightyThor sound amazing. It seems like Taika has done it again! Plus the goats sound like a blast lol. Hyped after hearing the #ThorLoveAndThunder reviews! I’ve been hyped for this movie for a long time and happy it’s here and living up to the hype! #gorr sounds menacing, and #MightyThor sound amazing. It seems like Taika has done it again! Plus the goats sound like a blast lol.

IvanH@R™✴ @IvanHAR4 Seeing some of the reviews are making me even more excited to see it! #ThorLoveAndThunder Seeing some of the reviews are making me even more excited to see it! #ThorLoveAndThunder

𝑨𝒎𝒚𝒓𝒂♡ | Ms Mᴀʀᴠᴇʟ ᴇʀᴀ @Amyra_Loves #ThorLoveAndThunder so the reviews say it's emotional as well and I am not ready for that so the reviews say it's emotional as well and I am not ready for that😭 #ThorLoveAndThunder

Fans are evidently excited about the positive reviews the film has received so far.

Thor: Love and Thunder is among the most anticipated films of the year, and with the early positive reviews now coming in, it's expected to be a massive success.

Plot and trailer

On May 24, 2022, Marvel dropped the official trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, which offers a peek into several thrilling sequences and events in the film.

The trailer has a gripping tone, and the actors look impressive in their roles. It also has stunning visuals that'll make for a memorable theatrical experience.

The film's official synopsis on Disney reads:

''Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But Thor’s retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.''

The description further reads:

''To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.''

Cast

Thor: Love and Thunder has an ensemble cast featuring Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale, among many others, in pivotal roles.

Hemsworth plays the titular role, while Bale portrays Gorr the God Butcher. Both actors look impressive in the trailer, and fans are eagerly waiting to see how their performances pan out in the film.

Apart from Bale and Hemsworth, the film also stars many other prominent actors in supporting roles, including:

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, aka Mighty Thor

Jaimie Alexander as Sif

Taika Waititi as Korg

Russell Crowe as Zeus

The film is helmed by acclaimed director Taika Waititi, who's directed several acclaimed films in the past, including Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok and more.

The movie is co-written by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who's known for her work on Sweet/Vicious, Someone Great and more.

Don't miss Thor: Love and Under in theatres on July 7, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far