Fans on Twitter thrilled after Thor: Love and Thunder critic reviews emerge

Upcoming Marvel flick Thor: Love and Thunder is set to release on July 7, 2022.
The highly anticipated film has already garnered massive attention on social media, with fans speculating about the plot and character arcs, among other things.
Its red carpet premiere took place in Los Angeles on June 23, 2022, and early reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, further increasing anticipation among fans.
Twitter reacts as Thor: Love and Thunder receives mostly positive reviews from critics
Several fans took to Twitter to express their excitement about Thor: Love and Thunder. Many wee delighted that the film's early reviews were mostly positive.
Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:
Fans are evidently excited about the positive reviews the film has received so far.
Thor: Love and Thunder is among the most anticipated films of the year, and with the early positive reviews now coming in, it's expected to be a massive success.
Plot and trailer
On May 24, 2022, Marvel dropped the official trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, which offers a peek into several thrilling sequences and events in the film.
The trailer has a gripping tone, and the actors look impressive in their roles. It also has stunning visuals that'll make for a memorable theatrical experience.
The film's official synopsis on Disney reads:
''Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But Thor’s retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.''
The description further reads:
''To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.''
Cast
Thor: Love and Thunder has an ensemble cast featuring Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale, among many others, in pivotal roles.
Hemsworth plays the titular role, while Bale portrays Gorr the God Butcher. Both actors look impressive in the trailer, and fans are eagerly waiting to see how their performances pan out in the film.
Apart from Bale and Hemsworth, the film also stars many other prominent actors in supporting roles, including:
- Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie
- Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, aka Mighty Thor
- Jaimie Alexander as Sif
- Taika Waititi as Korg
- Russell Crowe as Zeus
The film is helmed by acclaimed director Taika Waititi, who's directed several acclaimed films in the past, including Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok and more.
The movie is co-written by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who's known for her work on Sweet/Vicious, Someone Great and more.
Don't miss Thor: Love and Under in theatres on July 7, 2022.