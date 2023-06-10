Titans star reveals potential story ideas for Superboy if a fifth season of the show were to happen

Titans star Joshua Orpin, who played Connor Kent Superboy in the series, recently dished out information on some potential story ideas for his character if a fifth season for the critically acclaimed superhero series were to happen.

The two-part fourth season of the show served as the final season for Nightwing and his comrades. This was after Max (HBO Max) had canceled the series to focus on developing DC projects under the purview of James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe, after the two assumed control in November 2022.

Gunn stated that Titans was canceled before he and Safran assumed creative control of DC Studios. Earlier, the writer for the series centered around the Teen Titans, Tom Pabst had expressed hope for the series to be revived in an interview with Multiverse of Color. In the interview, he also called the show "one of the best superhero premises" he had ever heard of.

Titans: Actor Joshua Orpin says he wants Superboy to develop his social skills

Joshua Orpin wants Superboy to live life as a high school kid if a Season 5 of Titans were to happen (Image via DC/HBO Max)

Joshua Orpin, in an interview with Multiverse of Color, revealed some information on how he wanted Connor Kent's story to play out if Titans was revived for a fifth season.

As fans know, Connor was arrested at the beginning of the show's fourth season after he was found by the authorities near Lex Luthor's dead body. As a result, he only had minimal interactions with Nightwing and the team.

He said that he wanted Connor Kent to leave the team for a short while in season 5 and wanted him to get a story treatment similar to Jason Todd's and Raven's stories in season 3. He also praised the show for going all in on Connor's character arc in the fourth season and for not holding back.

"To be honest, one of the things I found most satisfying about Conner’s journey in season 4 is that we really didn’t hold back. I was kind of thinking: ‘what’s left to do after this? Where do we take it after this?’ Part of me thinks that if there were to be a season 5, Conner might have received the Jason Todd treatment or Raven in season 3 treatment where he goes away for a little bit and then he comes back."

croc 🦦 @Croc_Block There being a head Argus scientist that was responsible for creating Superboy that ends up becoming a maternal figure to Conner was a really underrated concept that Titans came up with that I would love to see explored more in the comics- There being a head Argus scientist that was responsible for creating Superboy that ends up becoming a maternal figure to Conner was a really underrated concept that Titans came up with that I would love to see explored more in the comics- https://t.co/YIE9P6J1dq

Orpin then added that he wanted to see Superboy develop his social skills if a fifth season of Titans were to happen. He also wanted to see the character meet and live with Superman's adoptive parents Jonathan and Martha Kent in Smallville and also go to school and learn how to live as a normal person instead of as a superhero.

Orpin's hopes for Superboy to meet the Man of Steel's adoptive parents could happen if a fifth season were to be ordered, given how the end of the fourth season saw Connor leave the team to spend some time with Superman.

In the interview, Joshua Orpin also agreed with interviewer Will G.'s sentiment about his character interacting more with Tim Drake's Robin after the two had met in the fourth season of Titans and befriended one another. However, Orpin also noted that the fourth season was all about Connor forging his own path in the world.

Joshua Orpin then added that he wanted Superboy to have had more scenes with with Raven and Beast Boy, as well as with Tim Drake, noting how his character arc in season 4 did not allow him to do so.

However, Orpin also reflected on how he loved the season finale:

"I enjoyed that scene in the series finale where we’re all celebrating Christmas and it’s that family dynamic. A lighthearted bit of fun. I know those are the scenes the fans really enjoy, just watching them hang out together."

As of now, it remains to be seen as to whether or not a season 5 of Titans will happen, given how DC Studios' plan to reboot the DC Film and Television Universe is in motion. This is evidenced by the Arrowverse ending via the season finale of The Flash, and Superman & Lois and Gotham Knights also getting canceled after their third and first seasons respectively.

croc 🦦 @Croc_Block



(Red Robin #9/Titans Season 3 episodes 1 & 3) late night #Superboy just because Joshua Orpin is another one of Titans’ perfect castings.(Red Robin #9/Titans Season 3 episodes 1 & 3) late night #Superboy just because Joshua Orpin is another one of Titans’ perfect castings.(Red Robin #9/Titans Season 3 episodes 1 & 3) https://t.co/71zT43adMR

However, fans of the Teen Titans can take solace in the fact that season 4 gave a great send-off to the team in its final episode. Thus, fans of the series can only hope for plans to change and that a season 5 of the show indeed happens.

All episodes of Titans are currently streaming on HBO Max.

Poll : Do you want Titans to be revived for a fifth season? Yes No 0 votes