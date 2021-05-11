Fortnite's Rebirth Raven hints at a full-fledged 'Teen Titans' crossover after all hell breaks loose at The Spire

Fortnite Season 6 saw the inclusion of Raven from Teen Titans in the Battle Pass. And it was only a matter of time before the rest of the team joined. An image of Raven was seen in a recent tweet by Fortnite. This image has caused fans to speculate that a Teen Titans collaboration is on the cards.

Batman has just made it to the island, and is currently facing a lot of difficulties. At this point in time, it only makes sense if Boy Wonder joins his mentor in an attempt to stabilize the island.

When does the Teen Titans crossover happen in Fortnite?

While there isn't any official date for the crossover just yet, it will happen eventually. From the looks of it, there is going to be something major happening to the Zero Point that is contained at the top of the Spire in Fortnite.

I honestly thought this was just some image of a comic page for the past 8 minutes until I saw who posted it — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 10, 2021

TEEN TITANS??? — I Talk 💭 (@ThisIsITalk) May 10, 2021

aren't y'all in a lawsuit or summ — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) May 10, 2021

It's seen in the image that Rebirth Raven is trying to scale the Spire to probably control whatever is going on there, but she believes she can't do it alone. She's seen saying, "My whole life I've been afraid to ask for help. Afraid of being let down."

HUH?? 👀👀 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 10, 2021

For now, it's just Beast Boy who's arrived on the island, but this might lead to a full-fleged Teen Titans collaboration in the near future.

Ok — FaZe Sway (@FaZeSway) May 10, 2021

This is just a teaser for now, and only time will tell all the characters that come up. However, this teaser was enough to get fans super excited about the upcoming collaboration. This teaser does pose a few interesting questions though. Firstly, will the Teen Titans be seen in this season or will they be featured in Fortnite Season 7?

HAND THEM OVER BESTIE pic.twitter.com/T55CtjZ8CE — D3NNI ✦ (@D3NNI_yt) May 10, 2021

And knowing that the "Fortnite Batman: Zero Point" comics continue into the first couple of weeks in Season 7 as well, will the Teen Titans be involved in those comics? Finally, if the Teen Titans are involved in helping out at the Spire, will they be receiving a spin off of their own?

These are a few questions that only time will be able to answer, but whatever it is, it surely does look interesting at this point in time. The community has shown a positive reception towards this teaser, and here's to hoping that the community has a positive response towards the collaboration when it goes live in Fortnite as well.