TOH season 3 episode 3 expected release date, where to watch, and more

Being the finale for the series, season 3 episode 3 of TOH (The Owl House), will mark the end of Luz and her friends’ adventures. Aside from the excitement for the episode, fans have been saddened by how they have to bid goodbyes to their favorite show and the characters.

Given the positive reception Dana Terrace’s fantasy comedy-horror series garnered worldwide, TOH fanatics expect the series to be renewed for a fourth season. However, since the creator has said season 3 will draw the curtains for TOH, this seems to be the end of the road for the series.

With Luz finally figuring out what she has thrived for so far and getting her own Palisman, which she named Stringbean, fans are growing impatient about what comes next for the heroes.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Owl House series.

TOH season 3 episode 3 could drop in April or May

Expected release date for TOH season 3 episode 3

Although it is as plain as a pikestaff that the third episode or the finale of TOH season 3 will be released later in 2023, the exact airing date is still a mystery. The first episode, Thanks to Them, of the TOH’s third installment, was released on October 15, 2022, four months after the second season’s finale, King’s Tide.

Later, the second episode, For the Future, was dropped after two months on January 21, 2023. Given the release pattern of the third season, it can be expected that the final episode will premiere around April or May. As of now, this is just mere speculation since the final season follows an unusual release pattern, unlike the previous two seasons.

The official cast members for TOH season 3

The primary cast members from the previous season will be reprising their roles in TOH season 3. Here’s the list of cast members playing a pivotal role in the finale:

Sarah-Nicole Robles as Luz Noceda

Wendie Malick as Eda Clawthorne

Alex Hirsch as King and Hooty

Tati Gabrielle as Willow Park

Issac Ryan Brown as Gus Porter

Mae Whitman as Amity Blight

Zeno Robinson as Hunter

Matthew Rhys as Emperor Belos

Cissy Jones as Lilith Clawthorne

Michaela Dietz as Vee

Elizabeth Grullon as Camila Noceda

Fryda Wolff as The Collector

Release platform for TOH season 3 episode 3

myst ! 🌸 @mystieflower // toh spoilers, the owl house spoilers



THEYRE THE ONLY ONES EVER // toh spoilers, the owl house spoilers THEYRE THE ONLY ONES EVER https://t.co/FAvXomzT5R

The finale will be a 45-minute-long episode, which can be streamed for free on Disney Channel’s YouTube channel. Despite YouTube’s free services, fans might have to deal with multiple ads, which can be bothersome. However, viewers can enjoy the episode without ad interruptions by subscribing to the standard YouTube Premium membership that costs $11.99 per month.

The YouTube Premium subscription comes with a three-month free trial and offers convenient perks like offline downloads on mobile and ad-free access to YouTube Music addition. The series will also be available on Disney Now, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Sling TV, and Fubo TV.

Poll : 0 votes