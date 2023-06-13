Tom Holland hypes fans with his excitement over the official script of Spider-Man 4

Tom Holland gave a spectacular performance in Spider-Man: No Way Home which was supposed to be his last stint as Peter Parker. However, makers Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige had hinted three years ago that the Spider-Man saga would continue. What was not stated then was whether Tom Holland would reprise the role again.

Earlier this year, Kevin Feige confirmed that ideas and a story for Spider-Man 4 were ready for finalization. On the other hand, Amy Pascal confirmed in an interview that they were planning the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel.

To further excite fans, Holland revealed in a conversation with a media house that the script looked good and he wished to bring Miles Morales into the live world.

The work on the fourth Spidey movie is stalled due to the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America. Since all crew members and makers support the strike, work will resume after the issue is resolved and over.

"It’s looking pretty good": Tom Holland creates hype around Spider-Man 4’s script

In a recent interview, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland stated that script-wise things were looking good and fans consider this a confirmation that he is part of the movie. He hyped up the anticipation for the movie by urging viewers to wait for the fruition of the plan.

“Whether or not it’ll come to fruition, who knows? – But right now it’s looking pretty good, and we’ll just have to wait and see,” Holland said.

While these words from the Peter Parker actor have raised expectations, he further expressed a wish to bring Miles Morales from animation into the live world.

With a huge repertoire of Spider-Man varieties already revealed to moviegoers in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, having Peter Parker meet Miles Morales sounds interesting.

While 3 Spider-Man versions came together in Spider-Man: No Way Home, other versions of the arachnid hero from parallel universes meeting up would thrill fans.

Miles’ uncle Aaron Davis, played by Donald Glover, was already seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming, leading up to the possibility of Miles being around Parker with a chance to collaborate.

What else is going on for Spider-Man 4?

SLamar @bose_sreehari Zendaya and Tom Holland will return in Spiderman 4.Says Sony's chairman.But still no info about Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire Zendaya and Tom Holland will return in Spiderman 4.Says Sony's chairman.But still no info about Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire https://t.co/GNUGKoRbAo

Among various speculations, Zendaya is almost confirmed to come back as MJ. Both makers and fans are hoping to see the whole group as Sony Pictures executive Tom Rothman stated in an interview. The open-ended conclusion of No Way Home leaves a lot of scope for both MJ and Ned to create a fascinating plot.

In a previous statement, Tom Holland had claimed that he would only want to play the iconic character again if the script of the new movie could top what Marvel created in 2021 with the massive success of No Way Home. With the actor’s declaration that things are looking “pretty good”, the storyline seems to have accepted the challenge and promises to be quite exciting.

While not much is known about the Spider-Man 4 movie, maker Amy Pascal hinted at more sequels of the MCU movies. She also said the superhero may be making a momentous sacrifice leading up to the sequels.

While Tom Holland was supposed to take a year break after his Apple TV + series, The Crowded Room, he considers himself lucky to be able to portray Peter Parker in his new challenges. The movie is tentatively scheduled for an August 2025 release.

