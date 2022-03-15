Top 5 comic book character portrayals In movies

Comic book movies are growing insanely popular in our age. Apart from animated films, we are getting live-action adaptations of several popular comics.

Undoubtedly, it's challenging to play a comic book character on the screen, and that too in multiple projects. However, over the years, we've seen some incredible comic book character portrayals that we can't seem to stop thinking about.

Exploring five of the absolute best comic book movie characters

5) Thanos

Josh Brolin's Thanos is one of the fan-favorite MCU supervillains (Image via Marvel)

When talking about the best comic book character portrayals, how can we miss the MCU supervillain, Thanos? He is considered one of the greatest supervillains that Marvel comics have created, and he has also received a great response from the fans since his first appearance in the MCU.

In the movies, Thanos was portrayed by Josh Brolin in terms of capturing the motion and voice. Josh is, without a doubt, the best choice to play the villain.

His portrayal of Thanos flexed a mystery, giving an uneasy feeling, which is something we want to experience when watching a villain like Thanos.

4) Hulk

Hulk has become popular since his first appearance (Image via Marvel)

Created by artist Jack Kirby and written by Stan Lee, the Hulk has managed to become a fan favorite since his first appearance in The Incredible Hulk in 2008. In the comics, Hulk is the alter ego of Bruce Banner, who gets transformed into a huge green-colored superhuman whenever his heartbeat goes beyond 200 Bpm or if there's any danger nearby.

Of course, Edward Norton's portrayal of Bruce Banner was incredible in the 2008 movie, and the movie existed in the MCU. However, for some reason, Marvel Studios replaced Edward with Mark Ruffalo for future projects.

At first, fans weren't sure how Mark's version of Hulk would work in the movies. However, it's safe to say that the actor grew on us because of his incredible performance. Now, after watching Mark's Hulk in so many movies, we can't seem to imagine any other actor playing that role.

3) Joker

The Joker is a one-and-all-time fan-favorite supervillain created by DC comics. Several famous actors have portrayed the fictional character, including Heath Ledger, Joaquin Phoenix, and Jared Leto.

Each of them has received positive reactions from critics and the audience. However, Heath and Jaoquin were definitely the ones who found a place in our hearts.

The fictional supervillain has remained one of Gotham's weirdest and most psychopathic criminals and the greatest enemy of Batman.

We first saw Heath Ledger playing that role in The Dark Knight. Heath's performance was so spectacular that it got him an Oscar. In fact, he was the first actor to win an Oscar for portraying a comic book character.

After that, we have Joaquin Phoenix, who played the character in the standalone Joker movie. Like Heath, Joaquin dived deep into the psychology of the Joker, giving us a legendary performance in the film.

2) Hugh Jackman's Wolverine

Hugh Jackman made his first Wolverine appearance in 2000, and since then, he has gained tremendous popularity. He has been a central figure in several X-Men movies. However, the best character portrayal came when he made his final appearance as Wolverine in Logan.

The film witnessed tremendous success and is said to be one of the best superhero movies ever created, and it was also reviewed as the best movie of the entire X-Men franchise.

1) Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man is the most popular comic book character ever created (Image via Marvel)

In the Marvel comic book series, Iron Man wasn't a character that fans would love. Comic book fans often criticized him because the character didn't have any depth or layers.

However, Marvel Studios decided to kick start MCU with a standalone movie based on Iron Man. And honestly, Robert Downey Jr.'s portrayal of the character knocked it out of the park.

RDJ gave a charming and unique personality to Tony Stark. Fans loved watching the character on the screen even when he wasn't wearing the suit. So, it's no wonder that they cried when RDJ's Iron Man died in the MCU.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

