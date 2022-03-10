10 Dragon Ball characters who can beat MCU's Thanos in the blink of an eye

The Dragon Ball series has very diverse characters. Some of them are incredibly powerful, capable of destroying universes without breaking a sweat, and others are nowhere near to that level.

Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has overpowered the Avengers, the world's mightiest heroes, many times. However, he would struggle against many of Dragon Ball's strongest characters.

Here is an unranked list of 10 Dragon Ball characters who can beat MCU Thanos in the blink of an eye.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the author and is subjective.

10 Dragon Ball characters who can beat MCU's Thanos

1) The Omni-King: Zeno-sama

Omni-King Zeno in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite being small and child-like, Grand Zeno is the most respected being in the entire Dragon Ball multiverse. He also has the most destructive power.

Zeno, and his counterpart Future Zeno, were able to destroy Universes 9, 10, 2, 4, 6, 3, and 11 during the Tournament of Power. Furthermore, it is implied that Grand Zeno destroyed Universes 13-18 since there were originally 18 universes. Also, Zeno was able to completely erase Infinite Zamasu without any signs of struggle.

MCU Thanos, even though he wields the power of all six infinity stones, would stand no chance against Zeno. His ability to erase all life in the universe pales in comparison to Zeno's ability to erase entire universes.

2) Goku

Goku using Ultra Instinct Sign (Image via Toei Animation)

Goku will want to make this fight last as long as possible. Since he is so much more powerful than Thanos, this means he will not use any transformations.

During their fight, he will be intrigued by the Inifinity Gauntlet and will want to see what it could do. However, once he realizes that Thanos will cause massive destruction if he is not stopped, Goku will get serious and ensure the villain does not win.

3) Lord Beerus

Beerus as he appears in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The God of Destruction of Universe 7, Lord Beerus, would not struggle for a second against Thanos.

His excellent hand-to-hand combat skills combined with his inherent strength would be enough to overpower him. There would not be a need for him to use Hakai. In fact, just being in his presence might be too much for Thanos to handle.

4) Android 17

Android 17 during the Tournament of Power (Image via Toei Animation)

After the events of the Androids Saga, Android 17 went on to live a peaceful life. He left the world of fighting intergalactic beings behind him, and became a park ranger who trained in martial arts during his free time.

During this time, Android 17 only got stronger. This is evident during the Tournament of Power since 17 is capable of taking down many top-tiers from various universes.

Thanos would have no luck fighting against Android 17. The Infinity Gauntlet would be smashed to pieces within seconds, and he would be beaten to a pulp.

5) Hit

When Goku hired Hit to kill him as a ruse for training, the latter used an ability that would be a key factor in his fight against Thanos. Hit's ability "Time-Skip" allows him to skip time by one-tenth of a second.

This ability will allow the assassin to hit Thanos with a lightning fast attack, ending the fight as soon as it begins.

6) Vegeta

Vegeta in his SSJB form during Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

Vegeta's fight with Thanos will not end as quickly as the others because of his personality.

When the fight begins, Vegeta will not attack the villain. Instead, he will dodge his attacks and taunt him relentlessly. Once he is bored, the Saiyan will eventually engage in combat and take down Thanos.

However, if the latter decides to play with fire, Vegeta will not hesitate to immediately fire a ki-blast towards him, swiftly ending the battle.

7) Jiren

Prior to Goku unlocking Ultra Instinct, Jiren was the most powerful fighter in the Tournament of Power. A simple punch from him would end his fight with Thanos. He would not even need to use ki-blasts or other ki-based techniques.

8) Krillin

Krillin as he appears in Dragon Ball Z (Image via Toei Animation)

Ever since becoming Goku's best friend and training partner in Dragon Ball, Krillin has become an exceptionally powerful human. His signature attack, the Destructo Disc, is capable of shredding through most substances that are in its path. It will definitely be capable of slicing Thanos in half.

9) Gohan

Gohan as he appears in the anime (Image via Funimation)

From a very young age, Gohan has been incredibly powerful. As a teenager, he unequivocally overpowered Perfect Cell during their fight in Dragon Ball Z. After starting a family with Videl, he does not fight as much anymore.

In a fight against Thanos, Gohan would be hesitant at first. He would not want to fight someone drastically weaker than himself. Once he learns what Thanos intends to do, however, Gohan will not hold back in order to protect the ones he loves.

10) Piccolo

Piccolo from the future in Dragon Ball Z (Image via Toei Animation)

Piccolo has years of fighting experience. As the Dragon Ball series grew, he fought various enemies alongside Goku and Vegeta. Over the years, he has refined his techniques and has gotten increasingly powerful. Basic martial arts will be enough for Piccolo to deal with Thanos.

