Dragon Ball: 10 fights Goku won because of his allies

Throughout Dragon Ball, Goku has always had a team of friends and allies around him, despite how powerful he is alone. Even with all that power, there’re still so many times Goku has had to rely on his Dragon Ball cast-mates to win.

While this may seem untrue, there are plenty of examples throughout the entire Dragon Ball franchise. Some of the most prominent examples are in the latter half of Dragon Ball Z with Kid Buu and Perfect Cell.

Here are ten Dragon Ball fights Goku won because of his allies.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Goku won these ten Dragon Ball fights thanks to help from his friends

1) Vs. Kid Buu

Against Kid Buu, there’s a point in the fight where Goku essentially runs out of energy. Unable to transform to any Super Saiyan level, Goku asks Vegeta to keep Kid Buu busy while he makes the Super Ultra Spirit Bomb. Without the help of Vegeta and all lifeforms in Universe 7, Goku likely would’ve been unable to defeat Kid Buu after being worn down by the foe so much already.

2) Vs. Perfect Cell

Not only does Goku need help beating Perfect Cell, but Goku himself says he doesn’t have a chance at beating Cell. Quite literally from the start of this fight, Goku is putting all his hopes on Gohan’s victory. Gohan does eventually succeed, and as a result, this is one of the best examples of Goku needing help from friends.

3) Vs. Fused and Universal Zamasu

To beat both the Fused and Universal versions of Zamasu, Goku needed help from two different friends. For the former, he needed Vegeta to refuse with Goku into Vegito, which successfully pushed Fused Zamasu to his limits. Afterwards, Goku calls on Future Zeno to help him completely destroy Universal Zamasu by deleting the Universe. In one fight, Goku needed help from friends to win two different battles.

4) Vs. Jiren

While Goku did achieve Mastered Ultra Instinct against Jiren, it still wasn’t enough to put the behemoth of a Pride Trooper away. For that, Goku needed to rely on help from old enemies Frieza and Android 17 as the three worked together to put Jiren away. Had Goku been in a complete one on one situation with Jiren, there’s no guarantee the Saiyan protagonist would’ve won.

5) Tournament of Power as a whole

The key visual for Dragon Ball Super's Tournament of Power arc. (Image via Toei Animation)

Furthermore, Goku and Universe 7 would’ve been unable to win the Tournament of Power at large without help from friends. While this may seem somewhat of a given, there are so many moments in the tournament where Goku’s teammates allow him to get a brief moment of rest. These little moments add up and undoubtedly contributed to Goku having as much stamina as he did towards the end of the tournament.

6) Vs. Vegeta

When facing Vegeta in Dragon Ball Z's Saiyan arc, Goku relies on so much help from his son Gohan and his friends. Yajirobe slicing Vegeta’s tail off was incredibly beneficial to Goku winning that fight, as the Great Ape form spelled certain doom for the Z fighters. Gohan’s transformation into a Great Ape also wears Vegeta down incredibly, with Gohan even crushing Vegeta by landing on him mid-transformation.

7) Vs. Raditz

Speaking of Dragon Ball Z's Saiyan arc, Goku also needed help from Piccolo to defeat Raditz. Even with help from Piccolo, Goku still had to sacrifice himself in order for the two to achieve victory. This is arguably the best example of Goku needing help from friends to win, as even with this ultimate sacrifice it was still Piccolo’s help which defeated Raditz.

8) Vs. Frieza

Goku vs. Frieza is a particularly interesting case. While Goku did technically defeat Frieza on his own, he wouldn’t have been able to do so without the Super Saiyan powerup. Had Krillin not been present and killed by Frieza, Goku would’ve never achieved Dragon Ball's trademark Super Saiyan powerup. Therefore, it’s safe to say Goku vs. Frieza is yet another fight which Goku won thanks to help from his friends.

9) Vs. Agnilasa

When facing off against Universe 3’s ultimate fusion Agnilasa, Goku relied on his friends help to get the beast out of bounds. It took all the remaining Universe 7 warriors to enter into a beam struggle with Agnilasa to knock the giant out. Had Goku been by himself facing Agnilasa, it’s extremely likely he would’ve lost the fight and, as a result, also lost Dragon Ball Super's Tournament of Power.

10) Vs. Universe 9

Also Read Article Continues below

While Universe 9 is the weakest universe in Dragon Ball, even Goku would’ve needed some assistance to defeat the entire team ganging up on him. Enter Vegeta, who comes to Goku’s aid just as Universe 9’s remaining warriors encircle Goku. The two teamed up and were successfully able to defeat and eliminate Universe 9 and its warriors.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider