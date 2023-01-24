Velma episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Velma, the Scooby Doo spin-off animated series, has released four episodes so far. Its next two episodes will be released on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 3.01 am EST (Eastern Standard Time).

The show has garnered mixed reviews from critics and audiences who showered praise on the vocal performances but criticized other elements of the show, such as its meta storytelling, writing, characterization, bland humor, and departure from established Scooby-Doo lore.

At the time of this article's writing, it has a 6% audience score and a 47% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes. It also has a 0.5/10 rating on Metacritic and a 1.5/10 rating on IMDb.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for episode 4.

Velma episodes 5 and 6 will release on HBO Max on January 26, 2023

As stated above, the fifth episode of Velma, titled Marching Band Sleepover, will be released on January 26, 2023, alongside its sixth episode, The Sins of the Fathers and Some Mothers, at 3.01 am EST. For fans in the United States, the series is available to stream on HBO Max.

Unfortunately, for users in the United Kingdom and India, episode 5 is unavailable to stream on any platform as distribution deals for those countries have not been made yet.

The plot of the fifth episode is currently unknown, but if fans were to guess, it could pick up from where the last episode left off.

In the fourth episode, Velma Dinkley spoke about how she was unable to fit in with the crowd at her school. In the same episode, the mayor of her hometown revealed that Fred Jones, a prime suspect in the murder mystery Velma is trying to solve, would be exonerated, as he was in prison when the third murder occurred.

Fred's exoneration is met with disappointment from his father, who had converted Fred's room into a skating rink. Town authorities also created a team called HOPE (Hotties Only, Pukefaces Excluded). The team's goal was to rank and guard the five hottest girls from Dinkley's school.

The refusal by the authorities to make a list of girls for HOPE angered Dinkley, and she created the list herself. She received assistance from Norville Rogers, who also suggested to Fred that he help out with the list.

Velma @velmatheseries Who could have predicted that people would be so invested in this? So weird! Who could have predicted that people would be so invested in this? So weird! https://t.co/T61QGmv1Gp

Norville also visited and taught Daphne Blake, who was housebound for protection from the murders, about the history of a group known as the Geodes, born at the Crystal Cove Mines. Flashbacks revealed that infant Daphne was abandoned by her biological parents at Crystal Cove Mines.

Also depicted was Velma's stepmother, Sophie delivering her and Aman Dinkley's baby. Velma pondered whether or not society had forced her stepmother to have a baby.

Velma's plot and cast details

The show sees the titular character trying to investigate the mysteries of both her mother's disappearance and the mystery of the murders of several local teenage girls in her hometown.

The following is the main cast of the show:

Mindy Kaling as Velma Dinkley, the main protagonist

Sam Richardson as Norville Rogers, Dinkley's best friend and school news reporter who has a one-sided crush on her.

Glenn Howerton as Fred Jones, Dinkley's crush and a dimwitted 16-year-old who is a prime suspect in the murder of several local teenage girls.

Constance Wu as Daphne Blake, Dinkley's former best friend, and a popular girl at their school.

Other cast members in supporting roles include Melissa Fumero as Dinkley's stepmother Sophie, Russell Peters as the protagonist's father Aman, Ming Na-Wen as Carroll, Shay Mitchell as Brenda, one of the murdered teenage girls, "Weird Al" Yankovic as Dandruff Tuba and Jane Lynch as Donna Blake, one of Daphne's adoptive mothers and a rather incompetent cop.

Poll : 0 votes