HBO recently released a new poster for its upcoming adult animated mystery comedy television Velma and fans on Twitter are not really keen about watching the show.

The show will star Mindy Kaling as Velma Dinkley, Sam Richardson as Norville "Shaggy" Rogers, Constance Wu as Daphne Blake, Glenn Howerton as Fred Jones, and a number of names as secondary characters. Unfortunately, the world-famous adorable dog Scooby-Doo will not appear on the show.

Although Scooby's removal was recently explained by the program's creator, Charlie Grandy, fans are having a hard time visualising a Scooby-Doo world show without the Great Dane. Scooby's popularity is fathomless as seen by this fan comment,

Fans on Twitter claim that nobody will watch Velma it will be a massive failure

Fans weren't too pleased when the news was revealed that Mindy Kaling was voicing the upcoming show since they could not associate a South Asian actress with the brains of the team. Now, fans are enraged that Scooby-doo is absent from the show.

Netizens don't see the point of making and watching a show from the Scooby-Doo universe without the titular dog. Moreover, it looks like the titular characters Shaggy, Daphne, and Fred from the show are nothing like the original versions of themselves. They all possess new personalities and fans are already writing off the show because of this.

Charlie Grandy explained that Scooby has been kept out of the show because their creative team wanted to take the show towards an adult animated route rather than making a family-friendly product. He even revealed that there will be no appearances from the Great Dane.

Fans don't understand the point of making this show and are confused by its heavy marketing. They are pretty sure that the show will be a massive failure and HBO is going to regret their decision to make it.

Using a meme, one fan called Velma 'mid', which is internet slang for mid-tier or mediocre. Several animated shows have been brutally canceled after just one season in the past few months and fans are convinced that the show will suffer the same fate.

The majority of these cancellations are being handled by Netflix, and many claim that they would have quickly cancelled the show if they had been the creators rather than HBO.

What will Velma, the TV series, be about?

The upcoming adult animated series is about the adventures of the titular character. She will be voiced by Mindy Kaling, who is best known for her portrayal of Kelly Kapoor in The Office.

The show's synopsis, according to its YouTube trailer, reads:

"VELMA is an adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and under appreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. This original and humorous spin unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers."

Charlie Grandy, Mindy Kaling, Howard Klein, and Sam Register serve as the show's executive producers, as well as Warner Bros. Television Distribution is its official distributor.

