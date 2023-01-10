Velma cast list and characters explored

HBO Max's new animated series, Velma, will drop on the streaming platform on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The series tells the story of Velma Dinkley, exploring her life before the days of Mystery Inc.

Take a look at the official description of the show, according to HBO Max's YouTube channel:

''VELMA is an adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and under-appreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. This original and humorous spin unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers.''

The show, created by Charlie Grandy and starring Mindy Kaling in the lead role, features 10 episodes, with two episodes dropping every Thursday. Kaling has also served as an executive producer of the series.

Velma cast list: Mindy Kaling, Sam Richardson, and others feature in new HBO Max animated show

1) Mindy Kaling as Velma Dinkley

Mindy Kaling lends her voice to the iconic titular character in HBO Max's Velma. Velma Dinkley is known to be an extremely smart, nerdy teenage girl who wants to be a detective. She's widely recognized by her famous turtleneck sweater and square glasses that define her persona.

In the series' teaser, Kaling captures the core of her personality and promises to deliver a memorable performance.

Mindy Kaling's best-known roles were in The Mindy Project, The Office, and Never Have I Ever, among many more.

2) Sam Richardson as Norville ''Shaggy'' Rogers

Sam Richardson voices the fan-favorite character of Shaggy in the new Scooby-Doo series. Shaggy is infatuated with his best friend, Velma. He's not as smart as Velma and is extremely lazy. Richardson's voice-acting as Shaggy will be interesting to see, and viewers can expect the popular comedian to give an entirely new dimension to the beloved character.

Sam Richardson has previously starred in several popular drama shows and films like Senior Year, Hooking Up, The Afterparty, and many more.

3) Constance Wu as Daphne Blake

Constance Wu voices Daphne Blake in Velma. Blake is known to be an extremely popular and charismatic girl. It'll be interesting to see how the show explores her character in the new series.

Constance Wu has been a part of shows like Fresh Off the Boat, The Terminal List, and EastSiders, to name a few. Her film acting credits include Crazy Rich Asians, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, and Hustlers, among many more.

Apart from Mindy Kaling, Constance Wu, and Sam Richardson, Velma also stars many other actors who voice pivotal supporting/minor characters like:

Glenn Howerton as Fred Jones

Russell Peters as Aman Dinkley

Sarayu Blue as Diya Dinkley

Melissa Fumero as Sophie

Wanda Sykes as Linda Blake

The official teaser for Velma does not reveal too many key details pertaining to the plot, but it establishes the quirky tone of the show that fans of the beloved cartoon series will certainly enjoy. The humor, animation, and voice acting are quite impressive, and the show promises to do complete justice to the Scooby-Doo franchise.

You can watch Velma on HBO Max on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes