"We all have a superpower": Alicia Keys opens up on the significance of her new graphic novel, Girl on Fire

Alicia Keys' famous song Girl on Fire is reaching a new audience with its message of female empowerment. Even though the song has hit legendary status, Keys has decided to take its popularity a notch higher.

The singer has released her latest graphic novel by the same name as the 2012 single. It expands the story that revolves around the song, which aims to make women feel seen, heard and respected around the world.

Alicia Keys' on her new graphic novel Girl on Fire

When the single was released in 2012, it touched the hearts of many. Ten years later, it is still a masterpiece. The energy and power of the song has reached a new heights as Keys released her very first graphic novel, Girl on Fire, after spending about five years working on the book.

The novel was co-written by Andrew Wiener. The illustrations of the novel were done by Britney Williams as well as Wiener.

What is the plot of the novel?

Girl On Fire revolves around 17-year-old Lolo, who is brought up by her single dad. She has a brother, who gets harassed by a police officer one day. This brings out a lot of anger from inside her, as her sole aim is to protect her brother. The anger she bears makes Lolo realize she has a dormant special power.

Alicia Keys elaborated on her novel in an interview with CNN, saying:

"I think the metaphor is that we all have a superpower and what are we gonna do with it? You know, how are we gonna discover it?"

The book goes deep about her family and surroundings, and elaborates on her personal battles. In the end, Keys puts forth the message that one needs to realize their strength and put it to use in situations that call for people to take a stand.

Alicia Keys can see the graphic novel potentially expanding to a film or TV show:

"Some people are very good at the novel situation and can kind of have their imagination run wild. Some people really want to be immersed in a world that they can see the color and they can read it on the page. I think that does lend itself very much to potential films, potential series, all these pieces of this incredible girl Lolo that represent all of us."

It looks like the project is headed on the up-and-up. With the love that has been showered on the single through the years, it seems like the graphic novel will herald a new beginning for Alicia Keys.

