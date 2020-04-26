5 Movies and TV Shows starring WWE’s Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns can follow the script outside the ring too!

You’ve seen him as the WWE Champion, you’ve seen him as the Universal Champion, and you’ve seen him play the underdog on screen several times. But how many times have you watched Roman Reigns following a script outside of the ring and doing a good job at it?

Reigns is arguably one of the biggest names in the wrestling industry today, and his star power has helped WWE reach new heights. From moving merchandise to filling the arena, Reigns has managed to make a name for himself rather quickly in the company.

However, it isn’t just the squared circle where Reigns has helped fill empty seats, as our very own Big Dog has ventured into the world of acting too and done a rather good job at it.

Just like John Cena and The Miz, Reigns too has a following that can help him become an even bigger star outside the ring whenever he decides to commit to acting full-time.

While he has played cameos in several movies and TV Shows, we will look at the five movies and shows starring Reigns as a prominent character in this article.

#5 Cousins for Life (2019)

Cousins for Life is a comedy television series produced by Nickelodeon. The series aired on January 5, 2019, and stars Scarlet Spencer, Dallas Dupree Young, Micah Abbey, Ron G, and Ishmel Sahid.

The show is based on three cousins who live together after one of the child’s mother is deployed on a mission across the sea, and his father takes him to live with his brother and two children. Each episode sees the three children, Stuart, Ivy, and Leaf, partake in different activities together which lead to different misadventures each time.

In the episode titled "A Farewell to Arthur?", Roman Reigns guest stars and appears as the neighbor of the family living together. His character is called Riley and is the father of the next-door kid Miley.

Apart from being a dad, The Big Dog is also a dog owner and trainer in the show, and we see him with a bunch of furry friends throughout the episode. He first appears to tell the kids to keep their pets away from his tomato garden, and then we see him as a softie for the rest of the episode.

This was one of Reigns’ first big acting spots of his career and he played his part extremely well!