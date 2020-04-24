6 movies starring Paul 'Triple H' Levesque

Triple H has never just been a wrestler

Whether you love him or hate him, there’s no way WWE would have ever been the same without the 14-time World Champion, Triple H.

Triple H has been the backbone of WWE for some time now, and since he has transformed into an authority role in the company, he has made some of the best decisions and changes for the benefit of the company.

The most notable change Hunter has made has been to NXT, which has changed into something great over the past three years or so and has become the top supplier of talent to RAW and SmackDown.

Known for always doing what’s best for business, Triple H has also ventured into the world of show business which has been a good change for the iconic Superstar. While he may not be as big as John Cena, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, or even The Miz in Hollywood, Triple H still has a respectable acting portfolio to his name.

In this article, we will look at the 6 movies Triple H has starred in to-date, and how they have fared on the silver screen.

#6 Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery (2014)

Everyone’s favorite crime-solving gang decides it’s time to solve a few mysteries around an event we love to call WrestleMania!

Co-produced by Warner Bros. Animation and WWE Studios, we watch Scooby and the gang appear at The Grandest Stage of Them All in this animated flick that sees several WWE stars lend their voices to characters based on them.

Scooby-Doo and Shaggy win an all-expenses-paid stay at WWE City to watch WrestleMania after beating the hardest level of the organization's latest video game. The two fan-favorite characters convince Fred, Daphne, and Velma to join them for the show, and the gang takes a road trip to WWE City.

After getting some help from John Cena to get the Mystery Machine out of a ditch and back on the road, the gang reaches the show.

At the show, Mr. McMahon unveils the WWE Championship belt, which has been held vacant since Kane's last match was overturned. Late at night, Scooby and Shaggy encounter a monster called the Ghost Bear before running for their lives. The WWE Superstars try to help out with the case, but Brodus Clay and Triple H get overpowered by the monster.

The story then writes itself from there on and we see dozens of other WWE Superstars, including AJ Lee, Santino Marella, Sin Cara, The Miz, and Big Show appear in the movie for short roles.