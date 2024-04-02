What is Andre Anderson's power in Gen V? Chance Perdomo's character explained

Andre Anderson, played by Chance Perdomo in Gen V, possesses manipulation of magnetic fields as his primary ability. This power grants him full control over magnetic metals, enabling him to reshape them entirely, although he typically needs to gesture with his hands to focus the effects.

With this ability, Andre can control magnetic metals present in hardware, software, and motherboards, allowing him varying degrees of manipulation over relevant technology. He can override magnetic locks and fingerprint readers as a result. Additionally, he exhibits superhuman strength, durability, and hearing.

Who is Andre Anderson in Gen V?

Andre Anderson serves as one of the protagonists in The Boys spinoff, Gen V. He is a junior student at Godolkin University and the son of the renowned B-list superhero, Polarity, and Leila Anderson.

Following Andre's birth, his parents agreed to Vought's proposal to administer him with Compound V. As a result, he developed superhuman powers and abilities similar to those of his father.

Andre’s journey in Gen V season 1

Throughout Gen V season 1 Andre grappled with conflicting desires and emotions. While he aspired to become a hero like his father, Polarity, he harbored doubts about his ability to live up to his father's legacy.

He also ended up betraying his best friend at Godolkin University, Luke, a.k.a. Golden Boy, by pursuing a romantic relationship with his girlfriend, Cate Dunlap.

Following Luke’s self-detonation, Andre experienced profound guilt and sadness for not being truthful with him about his relationship with Cate. He also struggled with the pressure of becoming the top-ranked student and worried that he was not worthy of the title, further complicating his internal conflict.

As Andre delved deeper into uncovering the truth about The Woods, a secret facility conducting illegal tests on Supes, he became consumed by the mystery surrounding Luke's suicide.

Upon discovering that his father was complicit in the operations of The Woods, Andre's feelings of betrayal intensified, leading to a strained relationship with his father.

It was also during this time that he learned that overusing his powers could lead to the development of brain lesions, a condition his father had experienced, causing him to suffer from seizures. He is last seen at the end of season 1 in a medical facility alongside Emma, Marie, and Jordan.

About Chance Perdomo

Born on October 19, 1996, Chance Perdomo was an actor of American-British descent. He began his acting career with a recurring role as Henry Goodall in the third series of the CBBC adaptation of Hetty Feather in 2017.

Chance Perdomo gained critical acclaim for his lead role as Jerome in the 2018 BBC Three drama film, Killed by My Debt, earning a nomination for the British Academy Television Award for Best Actor.

He rose to further prominence by portraying Ambrose Spellman in the Netflix series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, from 2018 to 2020. In 2019, he was honored as a Screen International Star of Tomorrow and named a BAFTA Breakthrough Brit.

On March 29, Chance Perdomo passed away in a motorcycle accident. Following the death of the 27-year-old, production of the second season of Gen V was indefinitely delayed, according to The Guardian.

Local authorities confirmed that he was the sole individual involved in the accident, which occurred late on March 29 or early on March 30, 2024, while he was traveling through Upstate New York en route to Toronto, reportedly to begin filming for Gen V season 2.