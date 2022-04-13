What is the Book of Vishanti? Appearance in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' expected

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to be the biggest film to be released this year. It's a part of MCU's phase 4 and shows how the Multiverse is getting broken by Strange's mishandled spell. However, a recently released poster hints towards Doctor Strange restoring the Multiverse.

As the release date of Doctor Strange's sequel is coming closer, plenty of posters are showing up. And recently, in a poster, there's a glimpse of a book that doesn't look like Darkhold. It's speculated to be the Book of Vishanti, the exact opposite of the Black Magic book. It has spells that one can use for defensive purposes.

The Book of Vishanti that may appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness contains the counter spells for Black Magic

Vishanti is a trio of magical entities who possess characteristics of either Demons or Gods and permit powers to those who call for them. They are also considered defenders of the Earth.

The Book of Vishanti has an unlimited number of pages that contain several spells that have the power to counter any black magic spell. The book can only be used for defense and never for attack. Marked with a seal by Vishanti, it has numerous powerful White Magic spells and the knowledge of powerful magicians. For instance, it has information related to 'Three Paths to Enlightenment' by Agamotto.

Initially, the book was dictated by Vishanti to its first authors. Before the fall of Atlantis, the book was written by Agamotto himself. Besides these, the mighty sorcerer, Vernae, was the first one to own the book.

How is the Book of Vishanti different from Darkhold?

In the film, Marvel fans will see destruction they haven't witnessed before. However, we do not know the actual cause of the collapse. The trailer for the film showcased a book of Black Magic, Darkhold, which was created by a powerful God named Chthon.

Darkhold is said to have the power to demolish an entire reality. Moreover, the book is often used by Strange himself. Coming across the book in WandaVision, Scarlet Witch spent a certain amount of time reading it. The book is more like a weapon that gives its reader the knowledge to collapse different realities in the Multiverse.

However, the Book of Vishanti possesses the knowledge to counter the damage done by Darkhold. This book possibly contains spells that could neutralize the effects of Darkhold. It is known that Wanda will appear fighting Doctor Strange in the upcoming film, and she is in possession of Darkhold. Hence, it's highly likely that Strange will use the Book of Vishanti to end Wanda's darkness.

