What is Groot's real name? What we know about the cutest Marvel character so far

Groot made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2014. While initially being a side character, he quickly became a core part of the Guardians of the Galaxy. However, that relationship was short-lived, as he sacrificed himself to save the entire team in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014).

James Gunn has been heavily focused on the character since the beginning, and seeing Baby Groot grow older with time has been a treat for all of us. Played by Vin Diesel, the extraterrestrial creature often makes fans wonder: Why does he keep saying what his name is every time he talks? And is that his real name?

In this article, we discuss everything we know about the character. The superhero originates from an alien planet and is even older than the Fantastic Four.

What is Groot's name? Origins, capabilities, and more

Groot is a royal from Planet X

Groot on Planet X (Image via Marvel)

Groot is part of the race known as Flora Colussus. The talking and walking tree species are anthropomorphic. Their home, Planet X, is the main capital of all the branch worlds. The branch worlds are left by sage Arbor Masters, from which the inhabitants of Branch Worlds claim “Photonic Knowledge.”

The Guardians member is said to have descended from the ancient ennobled line. While he is perceived in a completely casual light everywhere, he is known as “His Divine Majesty King Groot the 23rd, Monarch of Planet X," as far as the branch worlds are concerned.

Groot is a genius

A still from Guardians of the Galaxy (Image via Marvel)

The branch world custodian is also a genius. He receives knowledge from the Arbor Masters, who, as we've discussed before, grant the gift of Photonic Knowledge. Their wisdom reaches the whole race, which gives the entire species a genius-level intellect.

The Tree Folks are especially gifted at quasi-dimensional super-positional engineering, a term that is too technical for non-tree folk.

The Guardians member was initially a villain

Initial rendition of Groot as a villain (Image via Marvel)

We've already seen how sacrificial the Planet X monarch is. He defines heroic sacrifice in the first film, which obviously makes sense because he's a hero in Marvel comics.

However, before the sentient mobile tree was a hero, he was introduced in the Marvel comics as a villain. He entered the scene in 1960 and wanted nothing more than to terrorize the planet - as is typical of old-timey villains. A creation of Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, the character made his debut in Tales to Astonish #13 as the “Monster from Planet X.”

He's not just saying his name over and over again

A poster from Guardians of the Galaxy (Image via Marvel)

Vin Diesel is the actor who voices this character and by this point, he has uttered his catchphrase over a thousand times. However, the humanistic tree king is actually saying a wide variety of things when he says "I am Groot." It turns out that the hardened, stiff larynx makes it impossible for him to sound like he's saying anything other than his standard catchphrase.

Jean Gray once tried to look inside his mind to understand his thoughts. She was less than impressed, since the tree folks are, to nobody's surprise, really boring, and so are their thoughts. However, he has managed to convey much more than a standard character, and the credit goes to James Gunn.

He is (maybe) the last remaining member of his species

Planet X (Image via Marvel)

The Planet X monarch has a lot of conflicting placements.

According to 2007’s Annihilation Conquest: Star-Lord #2, the rest of Flora Colossi are dead except for the Guardians member. On the other hand, 2011’s Annihilators #1 shows Rocket Raccoon finding a bunch of Flora Colossi living on Planet X.

The Guardians of the Galaxy animated series by Marvel shows that Ronan wipes out the entire Flora Colossus race.

A still from Guardians of the Galaxy 2 (Image via Marvel)

Groot is easily a fan-favorite character. Whether it's his giant, fully mature form or his baby form, the floral menace always manages to entertain fans. We are all set to see him with the rest of the Guardians cast on The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be available on Disney+ on November 25. In the special, the team is still processing the loss of Gamora after the events of Avengers: Endgame, but Drax and Mantis have their own ideas on how to make the Christmas special.

