What happened to Eda and King in The Owl House? Explained

Welcome to the fantastical world of The Owl House, an American animated series that has captured viewers' hearts worldwide. Created by the talented Dana Terrace, the show takes us on a thrilling adventure with a teenage girl named Luz Noceda, who stumbles into a magical realm called the Boiling Isles.

Here, she forms an unlikely bond with a witch named Eda Clawthorne and a tiny demon named King.

As the trio navigate the strange and wondrous land, they encounter various creatures, friends, and foes. But what happened to Eda and King in The Owl House?

Unraveling the fates of Eda and King and a detailed look into The Owl House's latest season

The fate of Eda Clawthorne

Eda Clawthorne is a powerful witch and the owner of the titular Owl House, where Luz initially takes refuge. Eda is also cursed, which causes her to transform into a monstrous creature known as the Owl Beast at random intervals. Throughout the series, Eda and Luz worked together to find a cure for Eda's curse and develop a close bond.

We learned more about Eda's backstory and family history in the show's second season. It turns out that her mother, Lilith Clawthorne, was the one who cursed her as a child.

Lilith is also a powerful witch and a member of the Emperor's Coven, a powerful organization of witches who serve the Emperor of the Boiling Isles. Over the course of the season, Lilith tried to convince Eda to join the Emperor's Coven, which she believes is the only way to lift Eda's curse.

However, Eda refuses to join, as she disagrees with the Emperor's methods and beliefs. In the season's finale, Lilith decides to take matters into her own hands and tries to capture Eda and force her to join the coven.

In the ensuing battle, Luz and her friends, including King and the young witch Amity Blight, joined forces to protect Eda and defeat Lilith. Ultimately, they are successful, and Lilith is forced to flee.

The fate of King

As for King, he is a small demon obsessed with proving that he is the king of demons, despite being small and relatively powerless. Over the course of the series, he became a loyal friend to Luz and Eda and discovered more about his own heritage and family history.

In the show's second season, King learns he is the son of the demon king Belos, who rules over the Boiling Isles with an iron fist. Belos has been manipulating King and his mother, and he wants to use King's blood to unlock the full potential of a powerful artifact called the portal key.

King is understandably upset by this revelation but decides to use his newfound knowledge to help his friends and take down Belos. In the season finale, he leads an army of demons to storm Belos' castle and confront him.

A recap of episodes 1 and 2 of The Owl House season 3

In the latest season of The Owl House, Luz and her companions face new challenges as they try to return to the Boiling Isles. In episode one, titled Thanks to Them, the group discovered a map to Titan's Blood, a powerful substance that could help defeat the evil Belos.

However, Hunter is unknowingly possessed by Belos, who tricks Luz into aiding him to find Titan's Blood. The group's efforts to stop Belos leads to Flapjack's sacrifice, Hunter's injury, and Belos' escape through a portal to the Demon Realm. Camila joins the group as they pursue Belos, while Vee stays behind.

In episode two, For the Future, Luz and her friends reach the Boiling Isles to find that the Collector has turned its inhabitants into puppets, except for King, Odalia, Eda, and Lilith.

King is torn between his innocence and not wanting to harm the Collector, but Belos manipulates the situation to influence the Collector against them.

The group discovered the Owl House and reunited with some surviving Hexside students, who have formed a new society led by Boscha. However, Boscha is still angry at Amity for leaving their friend group, and a disguised Kikimora is influencing her.

Hunter and Gus help Willow express her suppressed feelings, while Camila aids Luz in overcoming her anxiety. Together, they convince the school to battle Kikimora and escape to the Collector's castle, where Luz's Palisman hatches into a "snake shifter" she calls Stringbean.

The Owl House season 3 updates

Season 3 of The Owl House has already released two episodes, Thanks to Them and For the Future, which aired on October 15, 2022, and January 21, 2023, respectively. The next episode, Watching and Dreaming, is scheduled to air on April 8, 2023, and will be the final episode of the season.

The season also promises to explore more of the show's mythology and character relationships, including Luz's growing feelings for Amity and King's continuing search for his place in the demon world. Fans eagerly anticipate the finale episode and speculate what twists and turns the story will take next.

With its rich world-building, engaging characters, and complex themes, The Owl House has become a beloved animated series for audiences of all ages. Whether you're a longtime fan or a newcomer to the series, there's no doubt that season 3 will be a thrilling and emotional ride.

