What happened to Jeremy Renner? Why we may not see him play Hawkeye in the near future

Jeremy Renner is a major franchise man who has excelled in genres like comedy, action, thriller, and drama throughout his career. He has been a part of the Mission: Impossible and Jason Bourne franchises, but he is mostly known for his stellar performances as Hawkeye in MCU. Unfortunately, the famed actor recently went through an accident.

On the first day of 2023, Renner was reported to be in critical but stable condition as he was rushed to a hospital in Reno after an accident while plowing snow on Sunday, January 1. So, fans are concerned about whether he can play action movie roles like Hawkeye and others in the future.

What happened to Jeremy Renner?

Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner hospitalized (Image via Marvel)

ExtraTV revealed that the MCU actor had to undergo urgent surgery on Monday, January 2, after sustaining injuries during a dangerous snow plow accident. A source close to ExtraTV stated that it's a "miracle [Renner] is alive" and that "it's going to be a very long road to recovery" as a snow plowing machine called Snowcat flipped on the actor mid-morning Sunday.

He was reportedly a quarter of a mile from his Lake Tahoe home when the Snowcat flipped on him and caused a major injury by rolling over his legs. It was quite brutal, but the actor is now said to be conscious, stable, and speaking.

Jeremy Renner in Wind River (Image via The Weinstein Company)

As per further reports by TMZ, Renner had "extensive" injuries as he lost large amounts of blood. But then a neighbor (a doctor) helped the actor by getting a tourniquet on his leg until he was airlifted to the hospital by paramedics.

Jeremy Renner's representatives issued a statement that stated:

"We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

Renner's family further expressed their gratitude towards the incredible doctors and nurses who saved him:

"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

All of Renner's fans would be relieved to learn about his stable condition. But what about his future in Marvel and beyond?

Will Jeremy Renner play Hawkeye again?

Jeremy Renner in Hawkeye (Image via Marvel)

As the reports have suggested, it will take a while for Renner to heal. The estimated timeline for his recovery is unknown for now, but we can presume that it will be almost half a year, if not more, before he is back in shape.

However, his future as Hawkeye may not be certain. Even before the incident, the actor was not keen on returning for the next two Avengers outings. It is rumored that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is supposed to feature the New Avengers, but Avengers: Secret Wars is where everyone (of the OG Avengers) is supposed to reunite.

Since Secret Wars is supposed to arrive on May 1, 2026, Jeremy Renner has a lot of time to heal up. So maybe he could return for a quick cameo that doesn't need a lot of stunt work. But it's too early to think about that, and we shouldn't be too hyped about it because he has shown interest in quitting the role in the past.

For now, the second season of his new project, Mayor of Kingstown, begins streaming on Paramount+ on January 15.

