What were Joe Quesada's best Marvel Comics? List explored as artist leaves the publisher

Joe Quesada is one of the most gifted and dignified writers and artists the comic book industry has ever seen. He helped the Marvel Universe get into shape by giving the publisher 20 years of his career. Yes, you read it right; Quesada has been in the industry for over 30 years and out of which he has spent 20 years shaping Marvel.

He rose from being a freelance comic book artist, and his initial works were for DC and Valiant comics. In 1998, Marvel hired Quesada as an Editor-In-Chief for their newly created Marvel Knights. The line consisted of titles such as Black Panther and Daredevil. After the line's success, he headed the Marvel Knights for two years.

In 2000, after seeing his excellent work, the publisher promoted him to Marvel's Editor-In-Chief position. Since then, he has given so many incredible imprints to the comic book industry and has been promoted repeatedly. In 2019, he became the creative director and executive vice president of Marvel. While everything was going smoothly, the news of Quesada's retirement surfaced online.

Posting a tweet on May 31, the comic book personality confirmed his departure from Marvel:

"In August of 2000, Marvel took a shot on me, entrusted me with the keys to the Universe, and has been my biggest supporter ever since. During that time, I've had the great fortune to stand on the shoulders of giants, none broader than those of my predecessors and mentors, the best editorial team in the business, my coworking family, and the most talented creators on earth who put their trust in me, especially in the early days when it looked like I was selling tickets on the Titanic."

Here, you can look at some of Joe Quesada's finest works.

Exploring Joe Quesada's best Marvel comics

1) Marvel Knights

It was the first project Joe Quesada took into his hands. As stated above, in 1998, he started working for the Marvel Knights. And for the whole thing, he partnered with comic book writer and inker Jimmy Palmiotti. It was also the time when the publisher was going through bankruptcy.

The duo worked on several low-profile characters, including Black Panther, Punisher, and more, to create some outstanding standalone storylines to include in the Marvel Knights imprint.

The comic's plot also showed how Daredevil formed a team named Marvel Knights to capture Punisher.

2) Guardian Devil

The eight-issue comic book series was written by Kevin Smith and drawn by Joe Quesada and Jimmy Palmiotti. At the time, Smith did not have much experience in writing.

The story sees Daredevil going through a breakup and is heartbroken. The vigilante suddenly encounters a baby whom her mother decides to leave with him. While trying to find out more about the newborn, he was contacted by a man who told him that the infant was an Antichrist. Hearing this, the hero went into confusion. Later, his former lover informs him that she has AIDS, and Daredevil also comes to know about the trouble his partner Foggy Nelson is into.

Moving further, the comic book also sees the appearances of Doctor Strange, Mephisto, and Spider-Man.

3) Marvel's Voices: Comunidades #1 cover

Marvel Voices: Comunidades #1 sees cover art by Joe Quesada. Getting published in 2021, the comic book involves comic book creators and characters from all corners. Each chapter of the one-shot is dedicated to specific characters. For instance, the first chapter introduces us to Germán Aguilar and Eva Quintero. The second story is dedicated to the first White Tiger, following which the third comes up with Ava Ayala's White Tiger.

Miles Morales and America Chavez get featured in the fourth and fifth chapters. Next, the one-shot has Nina the conjurer, Ghost Rider, Risque, Sunspot, etc.

4) Ghost Rider #21

Like the previous one on the list, Ghost Rider #21 also see cover art by Joe Quesada. Interestingly, he was a freelance artist when he worked on the project.

As per sources, Quesada stated, when asked about his first project with Marvel:

"It was my first maybe real foot-in-the-door at Marvel. I did it, and I said to myself, 'This has to be it, right? This is not a typical Marvel cover, This has to get me noticed there and more work will start coming in, right?' Well, someone must have liked it, 'cause the phone started ringing."

5) Ultimate Marvel

Joe Quesada was the Editor of Ultimate Marvel, later rebranded as Ultimate Comics. The comics showcased the modernized and reimagined side of Marvel's existing superheroes. These superheroes were none other than X-Men, the Ultimates, Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, etc.

The Ultimate Universe concluded with the end of Star Wars in 2015.

