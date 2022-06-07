What do we know about HBO Max Series: Green Lantern Corps? Comic origin and possible main characters explored

Announced back in 2016 as a film and then repurposed into a TV series, Green Lantern Corps has come quite a long way. Led by Marc Guggenheim and Greg Berlanti, not much is known about the series, which is currently only confirmed to have Guy Gardner and Alan Scott in its roster, being played by Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine respectively.

While there were rumors about filming beginning in the final quarter of the year, even those are yet to be confirmed by official sources.

In the meantime, we explore what the Green Lantern Corps series is all about, and the characters that one might expect to see there.

Which Lanterns are expected in HBO Max's Green Lantern Corps?

Green Lantern Corps (Image via Alex Ross/Twitter)

The Corps is an intergalactic law agency that consists of Green Lanterns, who are powered beings that use Power Rings to fight evil and restore balance to the universe. Their motto is:

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

"In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape my sight. Let those who worship evil's might beware my power… Green Lantern's light!"

The Corps have been in effect for more than three billion years and boasts more than 7,000 members. Every sector has two Green Lanterns protecting it. The Corps themselves are overlooked by the Guardians.

The Green Lantern Corps TV series will reportedly focus on the same concept. As of now, we only have two characters confirmed to appear in the series - Guy Gardner and Alan Scott, to be played by Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine respectively.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

We look at the origins of these characters and what they will bring to the series.

Guy Gardner (Finn Wittrock)

Finn Wittrock and Guy Gardner (Images via Wittrock_Inc/Twitter and DC Comics)

Born into a family of cops, Guy Gardner had a rough childhood and was not accepted by his parents. The least favorite sibling in the family, Gardner would occasionally have run-ins with his brother, isolating him further.

Gardner joined the police force and continued in his family trade for a while. Some ways into his career, he confronted a suicide bomber whom he would shoot and kill. Despite that, the bomb still goes off, killing 10 people in the process - which then makes him quit the police force.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

During one of his brother's Police Distress Calls, Guy shows up to help, but unfortunately, reaches too late, only to find his brother gravely injured, and his partner dead. After taking out the drug dealers involved, Guy tries to get his brother and deceased partner to safety. It is at this point that a Green Lantern ring will sense him and find him. With the powers of the Ring bestowed upon him, he manages to get his brother to the hospital in time.

It is after this that he joins the Green Lantern Corps.

Alan Scott (Jeremy Irvine)

Jeremy Irvine and Alan Scott (Images via _DCCBRASIL/Twitter and DC Comics)

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Alan Scott is one of the first few Green Lanterns of the DC Universe. Set in the 1940s, Alan Scott and Jimmy Henton met on the same train, after which they went on to become close friends. Eventually, they get romantically involved with each other, thanks to their frequent meetings on the train.

One evening, their story ends in tragedy as the train explodes while passing over a bridge designed by Alan - all due to a bomb placed there by his business rival Albert Dekker. Everyone apart from Alan is killed in the impact of this explosion.

zahra @haljordone Green Lantern Alan Scott by Adi Granov. Green Lantern Alan Scott by Adi Granov. https://t.co/PVg5Ldt7aU

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Alan tries to save Jimmy, who points him towards a green light in his dying moments, and this is how Alan Scott goes on to become a Green Lantern. Scott then brings Dekker to justice and becomes a hero for the people. Scott was also one of the founding members of the Justice Society of America.

One can also expect to see more Lanterns like Hal Jordan, Jon Stewart and others in the series, owing to their significant role as part of the Green Lantern Corps.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far