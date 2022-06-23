What is the Noor Dimension in MCU's Ms. Marvel? Episode 3 breakdown and Ten Rings Easter Eggs explained

Ms. Marvel Episode 3 shows viewers the enchanted Bracelet's potential. Viewers were also introduced to the mysterious woman sitting in the back seat of Kamran's car when Episode 2 concluded.

Initially, the episode showed Najma being extra sweet to Kamala, but at the end of the episode, she gate crashed into her brother's wedding and attacked her. Well, that's because she told Kamala that her great-grandmother belonged to another dimension, and so did they.

She was seeking Kamala's help to return to her dimension. She took it as a betrayal when she realized Kamala wanted some time to send them home. Later, Najma told Kamran that she was done asking for help, and now she would make Kamala help them. In this post, we have mentioned some vital Easter eggs for the show.

So, if you are looking for answers to some difficult questions, including what Noor Dimension is, you should read this.

Exploring the Easter Eggs and references of Ms. Marvel Episode 3

1) Noor Dimension

Najma - Ms. Marvel (Image via Disney Plus)

At the episode's beginning, Kamala learns that Najma and the other Clandestines, including Kamran, belong to Noor Dimension. As she mentioned the dimension, fans started wondering if this dimension exists because no Marvel fan has ever heard the name. Well, the Noor Dimension doesn't exist in Marvel comics. In Ms. Marvel's TV show, it's the home dimension of the Clandestine race. The race is also known as Unseen, Ajnabi, Mansun, and Djinn.

2) Connection to Shang-Chi's ten rings

Kamala's heirloom has a connection with Shang-Chi's ten rings (Image via Disney Plus)

The 1942 flashback showed Cladenstines, including Aisha, looking for two bracelets in an ancient temple. However, they could only find one as the other was believed to have been looted by the British at some point. Suddenly, the temple started getting demolished, and that's when we realized that it was the temple that Shang-Chi's evil father, Wenwu, founded. So, it's possible to assume that there would be some connection between Khan Heirloom and Shang-Chi's ten rings.

Besides, Shang-Chi's ten rings and Ms. Marvel's bracelet sport a rose gold color. They might have been constructed from the same material. Also, when worn by someone, Kamala's bracelet and Shang-Chi's ten rings grant them superpowers.

3) Kamala Khan's Cladenstine origin grabs the attention

Kamala Khan's Clandestine source revealed (Image via Disney Plus)

The episode sees Kamala getting to know the origin of her great grandmother, who was from the Noor dimension and was one of the Clandestines. Of course, being from the same family, Kamala can't be any different. She later also came to know that those who belong to the race have Noor (light) in their bodies that gets activated when someone wears the bracelet.

Najma also added that they couldn't make the best use of the bracelet on Earth as they come from a different dimension. However, Kamala can gain its full advantage because she was born in the same dimension.

