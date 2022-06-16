Who is Kamran in Ms. Marvel? Episode 2 ending explained along with complete breakdown

Episode 2 of Ms. Marvel sees Kamala learning to use her newly-emerged powers. The episode kicks off with Kamala proudly walking in the corridor of her high school due to the incident that happened at AvengerCon. Suddenly, she crosses paths with Kamran, whom she eyes the entire show.

The latest episode also brings up Kamala's great-grandmother, Aisha, who is said to be the original owner of the mystical bracelet. Later, we are also introduced to Kamran and his mother, Bushra. Let's discuss the role of Kamran in Ms. Marvel and examine the latest episode accordingly.

Breaking down Ms. Marvel Episode 2 and Kamran's role

Kamran's introduction

Kamran was introduced in the latest episode of Ms. Marvel (Image via Disney+)

Kamran is a new senior at Kamala's school who manages to capture the attention of many girls, including Kamala's, since day one. He bonds with Kamala when he goes to drop off her friends and her after Zoe's party. The ending of the episode shows Kamala saving a child in her AvengerCon uniform so that no one can recognize her. However, things take a turn for the worse when authorities start chasing her. Suddenly, Kamran pulls her into his fancy car where Kamala meets his mother Bushra, who tells her that she has been waiting to meet her (Kamala) for a long time.

In the comic book, Kamran gets exposed to the Terrigen Mist and is transformed into a Nuhuman. Later, he joins a group of Inhumans who desperately want to kill the Non-Inhumans. Kamran also wants Kamala aka Ms. Marvel to join their team, and he tries to achieve this goal by letting her know about his Nuhuman form.

Similarity with Ant-Man's powers

Bruno asks her for clarity regarding the content of the video she sent him, so she informs him that she thought she might be able to fly, shrink, and talk to ants when she initially discovered the powers. However, nothing like that happened. She also says that she still thinks she has powers like Ant-Man. When Bruno asks her the reason, she replies that they both look younger than their age.

Zoe Zimmer talks about Night Light

Zoe thinks Night Light saved her in AvengerCon (Image via Disney+)

During lunch, Zoe explains to her friends how a Superhero protected her in AvengerCon. She also adds that, even though she did not see the one who saved her life, she thinks it was Night Light.

Connection to Thor

Kamala thinks of Thor in the second episode of Ms. Marvel (Images via Disney+)

While Bruno and Kamala are trying to figure out what kind of powers she has, Kamala starts to think of herself as an Asgardian. She is also heard saying, "Am I connected to Thor?"

Shah Rukh Khan references

While heading home after Zoe's party, Kamala and Kamran start talking about their mutual interests. Suddenly, Kamala asks Kamran if he watches Bollywood movies, in reply to which he admits to watching several Bollywood titles, including Shah Rukh's Baazigar. At the time, Kamala tells him that she likes the movie too, and then continues talking about how much she disliked DDLJ as she didn't find SRK attractive in the movie.

Later, while the two are hanging out in a restaurant and Kamran is about to talk about SRK's worst movie ever, Kamala interrupts by saying that there is no such thing as a bad Shah Rukh Khan movie.

Kingo Senior reference

As Kamala talks about her mother's favorite actor, Shah Rukh Khan, Kamran reveals that his mother's favorite actor is Kingo. Yes, it's the same Kingo we have seen in Marvel's Eternals.

