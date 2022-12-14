When is Black Adam coming to HBO Max? Release date prediction and more 

Black Adam, the latest offering from DC Studios, is coming to HBO Max on December 16.

Reportedly, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was pinned for the titular character for more than a decade before Black Adam ever made it to theaters. After many delays, it was finally released in theaters on October 14, 2022.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Black Adam alongside the Justice Society of America (Image via Warner Media)

Johnson made extensive promotions for the film, though ultimately it failed to make an impact on people. While the DC Studios flick did turn up a profit of $389 million at the box office against a $195-200 million budget, it failed to compete with the likes of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

When is Black Adam coming on HBO Max, where else to watch it online, and other details explored

Release date and time on HBO Max

Black Adam will be available on HBO Max from December 16 at 3 am ET / 12 am PT onwards.

For those who cannot access HBO Max, the action-packed superhero flick is available on other platforms. You can watch it via Amazon Prime Video, though you'd have to pay the Video-On-Demand price for the film.

In the US, you can watch the film for $14.99 on Prime Video from December 16. Before that, you'd have to pay a higher price of $20 (for rent) or $25 to acquire it permanently.

How is Black Adam available for streaming so early?

While the DC film comes on HBO Max for casual viewing after 2 months of its release, it was made available on many platforms for renting or purchasing in late November. After seeing the performance of the film in theaters, Warner Bros Discovery decided to cut their losses by making it available for streaming.

The Warner Bros. and Discovery merger also scrapped WB's policy to release a film 45 to 60 days after its release on streaming platforms. Putting the film out early is smart, since it attracts millions of people to buy the film who like to consume media from the comforts of their homes.

Will we get a Black Adam sequel?

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Everything happening in the DCEU:



• Wonder Woman 3 not moving forward



• Black Adam 2 unlikely



• Man Of Steel 2 up in the air



• Aquaman 2 could be Jason Momoa’s swan song



James Gunn & Peter Safran are making their presentation to WBD next week. What are you hoping to see? Everything happening in the DCEU:• Wonder Woman 3 not moving forward• Black Adam 2 unlikely• Man Of Steel 2 up in the air• Aquaman 2 could be Jason Momoa’s swan songJames Gunn & Peter Safran are making their presentation to WBD next week. What are you hoping to see? https://t.co/eu0Oqxoz1J

Dwayne Johnson's future as the titular hero might not be over in DCEU, but a sequel seems highly unlikely. The Hollywood Reporter stated a few updates in their report about the future of DCEU. As per the report, the film only provided a measly markup against the budget, which pretty much warrants that a sequel would be undesirable for them.

James Gunn and Peter Safran have plans to fully reinvent the DCEU. Johnson portrays the character in an incredible light, but it's also true that the anti-hero character usually misses the spotlight in comics. There are plenty of good storylines to pick out for the character, but hopefully, we can see Adam alongside Shazam.

