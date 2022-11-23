Where to watch Black Adam Online: Digital release date & streaming details

Black Adam was one of the most anticipated films from the DC Extended Universe after Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson teased the film as far back as 2007. Now that the film is finally out after 15 years, it has made a less-than-exciting splash at the box office.

The film saw a lot of promotion from the cast, however, it fell short of expectations and made $367.5 million worldwide after a month in theaters. Because the film's box office run isn't too profitable, Warner Bros. (WB) is cutting its losses and making it available for streaming way ahead of the standard timeline.

Black Adam's streaming date, 4K Blu-ray launch, and other details

A still from Black Adam (Image via WB)

A press release from WB recently announced that the film will be available on streaming platforms from Tuesday, November 22. The star-studded flick is now the first to get the shortest theatrical window within DCU. It's especially concerning for WB since it's a film released during Big Fall.

Black Adam is part of Amazon Prime Video's "In-Theater Movies at Home" for US and UK audiences. However, to watch the film, you must first be an Amazon Prime member. Amazon Prime Video also offers a 30-day free trial, after which their standard prices apply.

Indian audiences will have to wait to watch it on a regular streaming platform. However, it can be rented for $20 on Apple iTunes, Vudu, and Google Play Movies & TV. You can also buy the movie to watch it unlimited times for $25. The Blu-ray 4K release will also come out on January 3, 2023.

Why is Black Adam available for streaming so early?

The Batman saw an incredible reception from both viewers and critics. This signaled to WB that there's a certain measure of goodwill that might carry the latest DCU offering to a similar reception. However, Black Adam received a not-so-great score of 41 on Metacritic (though the user score stands at a much higher 74).

The cast promoted the film to a great extent, but the film did not have much else to excite the fans. One of the few things that built anticipation for the film was an appearance from Henry Cavill's Superman.

The move to put the film out for streaming is a way for WB to cut its losses while deriving profit through a different platform.

Doctor Fate, member of the Justice Society of America (Image via WB)

Black Adam's plot summary

The film starts with the Egyptian God waking up from his 5,000-year-long slumber. Being trapped in a desert tomb for misusing his powers left him feeling less than agreeable. He took a vow to never let anyone take away his liberty again.

The Justice Society of America (Image via WB)

He encounters the Justice Society, composed of Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone. Now, the anti-hero must learn to work with them as they struggle to protect Kahndaq.

