When does Glenn die in The Walking Dead? Character's fate explored 

The Walking Dead is an AMC television horror thriller adapted from the comic book series of the same name. It is about a group of people who struggle to survive after a horrific zombie apocalypse, being under constant threat of attacks by them. Having premiered in 2010, the series came to an end in 2022.

In the series, Glenn is known for being resourceful, brave, and a key member of the group of survivors. His character is well-loved for his moral compass and the growth he undergoes throughout the series. However, Glenn meets his grim fate as he dies in season 7, episode 1 of The Walking Dead, titled The Day Will Come When You Won't Be.

Notably, he is bludgeoned to death with a baseball bat by Negan, the leader of the Saviours group of survivors. Being one of the few survivors from the original Atlanta band of survivors, Glenn's tragic death was a severe blow.

Why did they kill Glenn in The Walking Dead?

In the Season 7 premiere episode titled The Day Will Come When You Won't Be, the notorious villain Negan killed Glenn, setting up the heartbreaking moment of Glenn's demise. Fans of The Walking Dead were left reeling from the loss then, and even eight years later, they hold that heartwrenching moment in disgrace.

It must be noted that Glenn appears in The Walking Dead as a young pizza delivery boy who, after losing his family to the zombie outbreak, becomes the main supply runner of Rick Grimes.

While seeking safety with the survivor group, he falls in love with Maggie Greene. Their relationship is beset with challenges, but they eventually marry and have a child.

Notably, Glenn's death in The Walking Dead serves several purposes. Firstly, it stays true to the comic series, where Glenn also dies. Secondly, it introduces Negan's brutal character as it showcases his ruthlessness and sets the tone for his leadership.

Third, this event drives the plot and deeply affects the other characters, especially Maggie, Glenn's wife. It gave her a newfound strength and fueled her determination to transform her life for the better. Glenn's death also freed Daryl from his burden when Maggie assured him that she didn't blame him for what happened to Glenn.

Additionally, Glenn's tragic death deeply impacted Rick, motivating him to take a stand against Negan and fight for their freedom from his tyranny. Overall, it emphasizes the show's core theme which is the constant threat and brutality of the post-apocalyptic world.

How does Glenn die in The Walking Dead?

In the Season 7 premiere, Glenn meets a terrible end immediately after Negan's formation of Rick's team and his threat to Lucille (his baseball bat), one of them. The first victim of his atrocity is the tough guy, Abraham who he selects after a cruel game of "Eenie Meenie" mind tricks. Negan severely beats his skull with Lucille till he dies.

Daryl, the group's primary hunter, reacts by punching Negan who then chooses to exact a second killing as retaliation for Daryl's hitting him. He turns to face Glenn and forces him to kneel before his wife, Maggie who is pregnant at the time.

Negan makes Glenn say farewell to her, taunting him while she cries inconsolably. Then, using Lucille, he brutally beats Glenn to death in the same way he killed Abraham. Though the first murder is expected, the second one is a shocker.

Why did Yeun Sang-yeop leave The Walking Dead?

Yeun Sang-yeop who played the iconic character, Glenn

In 2021, The Walking Dead fame actor revealed in the Variety Actors on Actors series that though his character didn't have much to do in the end he did enjoy the "beautiful time on that show". Furthermore, Yeun wasn't comfortable portraying the nice guy role throughout his career and wanted to explore different facets of his acting.

Steven Yeun said:

"I couldn’t be stuck servicing just a genial natured guy for the rest of my career. On the inside, I didn’t feel that way. On the inside, I can be angry, I can be vengeful. I can be all the other things, and I wanted to explore those things for myself.”

The Walking Dead series is available to stream on Netflix.