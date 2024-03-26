When will American Rust season 2 premiere on Prime Video? Plot, trailer, and more

American Rust season 2 is slated to release on March 28, 2024, on Amazon's Freevee platform. First season of the Showtime crime-drama television series was not well-received among viewers and therefore, it was initially cancelled. However, the show has now been renewed for season 2 with the title American Rust: Broken Justice.

The show is inspired by the 2009 eponymous novel by Philipp Meyer and follows the plotline given below:

"Based on Philipp Meyer's celebrated debut novel, 'American Rust' is a compelling family drama that explores the tattered American dream through the eyes of the complicated and compromised chief of police Del Harris (Daniels) in a Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania. When the woman he truly loves sees her son accused of murder, Harris is forced to decide what he's willing to do to protect him."

The official trailer for American Rust season 2 dropped on March 4, 2024.

Who has been cast in American Rust season 2?

In American Rust: Broken Justice, Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom) returns as Chief Del Harris. The actor will also serve as the executive producer of the series, alongside creator Dan Futterman, Adam Rapp, Elisa Ellis, Katie O'Connell Marsh, Michael De Luca, and Paul Martino. Meanwhile, Maura Tierney (The Affair) will reprise her role as Grace Poe.

The rest of the cast ensemble includes:

David Alvarez (West Side Story) as Isaac English

Julie Mayorga (Rare Objects) as Lee English

Alex Neustaedter (Things Heard & Seen) as Billy Poe

Rob Yang (The Menu) as Chief Steve Park

Mark Pellegrino (Supernatural) as Virgil Poe

Kyle Beltran (Inventing Anna) as Detective Fisher

Luna Lauren Velez (Shaft) as Detective Angela Burgos

Marc Menchaca (Ozark) as Vic Walker

Nick Sandow (The Wannabe) as Mike Orr

Britian Seibert (The Knick) as Cynthia Frazier

Christopher Denham (Billions) as Russell Wolff

Amelia Workman (FBI) as Rinna Bransford

Leon Addison Brown (The Surrogate) as Chief Bolt

Sara Lindsey (High Desert) as Maya Park

What is the plot of American Rust season 2?

The storyline of American Rust: Broken Justice picks up after the first season's events and offers a new plot twist. The official trailer showcases Chief Del Harris dealing with the ethics of being police chief in a small town in Pennsylvania where a series of mail-bomb murders take place.

The trailer depcits Deputy Park's growing suspicion of Del while there is more to the failed attempt to unionize the mill by Grace. Lastly, one can expect more to the story of Billy Poe, who was wrongfully convicted and beaten in the prison. Subsequently, he went into a state of coma.

Watch all ten American Rust season 2 episodes on Amazon Prime Video on March 28, 2024.