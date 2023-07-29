“No consequences for ruining a man’s life” - Tristan Tate speaks out after man falsely convicted of r*pe wins 20-year fight to clear name, fans react

Tristan Tate voiced his support for Andrew Malkinson after the latter proved he was wrongly imprisoned for over 15 years.

In 2003, a woman was violently r*ped in Greater Manchester. Although no DNA evidence was provided, Malkinson was charged with the crime, leading to 17 years behind bars. The 57-year-old recently went viral after new DNA evidence proved he was wrongly imprisoned.

Tate reacted to the news by comparing Malkinson’s situation to his ongoing legal issues. He had this to say on Twitter:

“Everybody is talking about the British man who was falsely accused and lost 17 years of his life. Nobody is talking about the “alleged victim”. Lock her up today, 17 years at least. I’ve been imprisoned since December 29th 2022. I will have justice.”

Tristan Tate’s Twitter post received various responses supporting his claims. Some fans were focused on justice prevailing in the court of law:

“Justice will prevail in the end”

“The truth always prevails”

Other fans used Malkinson’s wrongful imprisonment to make a comparison to the Tate brother’s ongoing house arrest:

“You’ll be free from all bogus charges. God is on your side.”

"You will be a free man once again Can’t wait for the day you are finally free It’s soon bro!”

Last but not least, several fans agreed with Tristan Tate’s belief that Malkinson’s alleged victim should be imprisoned:

“This is the world we live. No consequences for lying or ruining a man’s life.”

“If you knowingly and maliciously falsely accuse someone you should get at least double the time they would be required to serve if found guilty.”

“Subhanallah. I agree with you completely. Nothing can give that man his years back time with his family his career etc . Lots and lots of duas for him his family. And for you and Andrew to get ur freedom back soon.. inshallah ameen.”

Twitter comments

Tristan Tate shuts down ‘Twitter detectives’ trying to solve his ongoing legal issues

In December 2022, Tristan Tate and his brother, Andrew Tate, were arrested and accused of human trafficking, r*pe, and organizing a crime group. After several months behind bars, the former kickboxers were released earlier this year and placed on house arrest.

The Tate brothers have continued their fight to prove their innocence. Tristan Tate addressed fans on social media accusing him of being guilty by saying this on Twitter:

“A lot of “twitter detectives” trying to solve my “case” think out of context video clips are proof of crime beyond all reasonable doubt. I sit here reading the ACTUAL charges, and it’s a false accuser who’s story is disproven already and allegations of stolen TikTok money.”

Since being released from prison, the Tate brothers have had their house arrest sentence extended several times. It’s unclear what’s next in their legal situation. With that said, the controversial social media personalities don’t plan to stop until they prove their innocence.

