Andrew Tate's sparring partner spills surprising details about the influencer's fighting

Andrew Tate's former sparring partner has provided fans with an insight into his fighting skills. This comes after video highlights from their sparring session went viral earlier this year.

In 2022, Tate established himself as one of the most prominent social media influencers in the world. However, prior to his success in the social media realm, 'Top G' extensively competed as a professional kickboxer.

Speaking of which, the 36-year-old American-British kickboxing veteran notably engaged in a boxing sparring session with a TikTok star named Robert Alexandru. The sparring session was purportedly filmed after Tate was shifted from jail and placed under house arrest a few months back.

As noted, video highlights from their sparring session went viral. The video highlights showed 'Top G' eventually knocking Robert Alexandru down. Nevertheless, certain sections of the combat sports community claimed that Tate had a tough time beating the significantly smaller Alexandru.

In another video clip that's now gone viral, Robert Alexandru can be seen expounding upon what transpired in his aforementioned sparring session with 'Top G.' He suggested that Tate sparred him and three other people for 12 rounds with no breaks.

Expressing his respect for the former kickboxing champion and lauding his fighting skills, Alexandru stated:

"Andrew Tate is like, 190 centimeters and 95 kilos. He's huge. I'm a little guy compared to him. He did like, 12 rounds with me and three other guys. He got no rest; no rest between the rounds. You can just go and fight Andrew Tate, like, one on one."

"He was going easy on me. He was trying to make me get comfortable. Just because you have seen one tiny part of the sparring, that is not the truth. In three rounds that I did with him, I got dropped like seven, eight times. So don't you get foolish [sic] by that clip. You're not retards."

Watch Alexandru discuss the topic in the video below:

Andrew Tate earns praise from Tucker Carlson days after their viral interview

Andrew Tate, his younger brother Tristan Tate, and two of their alleged accomplices were arrested in Romania in December 2022. They were suspected of having perpetrated crimes such as human trafficking and forming an organized crime group.

The two were shifted to house arrest after a three-month jail stint. The Tates were indicted in June and face serious charges as their legal battle continues.

While still under house arrest, Andrew Tate refuted all allegations in a recent interview with American political commentator and media personality Tucker Carlson.

In a video subsequently tweeted by the AmeegoNetwork, Carlson was seen praising Tate for being smart, fascinating, and for having "a coherent worldview." Arguing that 'Top G' mustn't be de-platformed or canceled, Carlson said:

"He's really smart. I talked to him for I think we were there like eight ohours or something. I found him, I mean it's one of the most amazing interviews I've ever done. I mean that."

Watch Carlson's assessment below: