The Electric State is a graphic novel by Swedish artist and writer Simon Stålenhag. Set in an alternate 1997 America where a runaway teenager and her robot companion navigate a post-war, dystopian landscape, the book blends Stålenhag’s signature photorealistic art with sparse, poignant prose.

The narrative follows Michelle as she travels westward through the ruins of a society addicted to a VR-like system called Sentre. According to NPR in October 2018, the novel feels like "something brought back from a nightmare,” contrasting with Stålenhag’s earlier works set in Sweden.

For readers wondering where to access the novel, it is available as a hardcover through Amazon, Simon & Schuster, and Barnes & Noble. Additionally, digital editions can be found on Google Play Books and OverDrive via participating public libraries. As noted on Scribd, the novel is also part of certain subscription-based platforms.

Interest in the book has surged following the release of The Electric State on Netflix, directed by the Russo Brothers, though the adaptation diverges heavily from the original source material, as per Slashfilm on March 15, 2025.

The Electric State: Where to read and other details

Where to read

The Electric State by Simon Stålenhag is available through multiple platforms globally. Readers can purchase the hardcover edition on Amazon and Barnes & Noble for $39.99, while AbeBooks lists both new and used copies, starting at $22.54.

For those who prefer digital formats, the eBook is priced at $14.99 at Barnes & Noble and is also available through Simon & Schuster at the same price. An unabridged audiobook version of the book is also offered via Simon & Schuster.

Internationally, The Electric State can be found on Amazon as well as eBay, which also includes Japanese editions, with prices varying by seller and condition.

Additionally, Free League Publishing has created a tabletop role-playing game based on the book, available in hardcover for $44.99 on Amazon and in PDF format for $24.99 on DriveThruRPG. Prices and availability are subject to change depending on retailer updates.

Plot overview of The Electric State

The Electric State is set in an alternate version of 1997 America, depicting a dystopian West Coast where technology has spiraled beyond control. The narrative follows Michelle, a teenage runaway, who travels through a decaying and militarized American landscape with her robot companion, Skip.

Their journey across the post-war wasteland toward California is driven by Michelle’s need to find answers related to her missing brother and the collapse of their society. According to NPR in October 2018, the story unfolds in two tracks: a personal travelogue of Michelle’s journey and a historical account of America’s downfall due to the rise of a VR-like system called Sentre.

As per This Chick Reads in January 2019, The Electric State reveals how the Neural Network, a powerful virtual reality system, enslaved humanity and contributed to the collapse of civilization. Towering drones and derelict robots serve as remnants of this high-tech downfall, littering the empty highways and small towns Michelle encounters.

Simon Stålenhag’s artwork complements the sparse text, capturing bleak landscapes and dystopian imagery. As per LA Times in January 2019, the setting draws inspiration from California’s deserts and forests, reflecting Stålenhag’s goal to blend sci-fi elements with 1990s Americana.

The plot of The Electric State explores themes of isolation, technological overreach, and survival amid societal collapse.

Netflix adaptation of The Electric State

The Electric State was released on Netflix on March 14, 2025. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the adaptation stars Millie Bobby Brown as Michelle and Chris Pratt as Keats, alongside a large ensemble cast.

According to Decider on March 17, 2025, the story reimagines dystopian America, where robots, including corporate mascots like Mr. Peanut (voiced by Woody Harrelson), roam a walled-off desert following a failed uprising.

The plot centers on Michelle’s quest to rescue her brother Christopher, whose mind is trapped inside a robot. The adaptation incorporates an alternate timeline starting from the 1950s when sentient robots fought for civil rights before their exile. As per Slashfilm on March 7, 2025, the movie is the OTT platform’s most expensive original production to date, with a reported budget of $320 million.

Despite its high production cost, the film has received poor critical reception, holding a 19% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Reviews from outlets like Metro and Variety also criticized its execution, with Variety (on March 7) describing it as:

“A whimsical, sanitized mess of mimeographed ideas from a handful of far better cinematic inspirations.”

According to Slashfilm, the adaptation differs significantly from Simon Stålenhag’s original graphic novel, both in tone and narrative choices.

Stay tuned for more updates on the latest movies.

