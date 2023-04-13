Where to watch Barbie movie online? Streaming platform prediction and more

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the Barbie movie features Margo Robbie as the titular character and Ryan Gosling as Ken. The movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 21, 2023. To be precise, there have been speculations that the movie may eventually be available for streaming on Netflix, but no official announcement has been made on this matter.

To get a brief idea of the film, one must look at previous Barbie movies. These are a series of animated films produced by Mattel, the company that created the infamous Barbie doll, covering almost 30 plus animated movies. The movies typically feature Barbie as the main character, along with a cast of supporting characters.

However, the new Barbie movie breaks away from past films by not being an animated series. The trailer for the movie is already out on YouTube, and fans are eagerly awaiting its streaming availability.

Barbie movie: Where to stream online?

The upcoming Barbie movie is expected to be available on Netflix. The streaming platform currently has a catalog of 12 Barbie films and TV shows, including Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures, Barbie Dolphin Magic, and Barbie Mermaid Power. As such, it would make sense for Netflix to add the live-action Barbie film to its collection.

However, no official announcement has been made yet from either Netflix, Warner Bros Pictures, or Mattel Films, so this information should be taken as speculation at the moment. More information about the potential streaming options for the film may become available after its release on July 21.

When compared, the streaming services HBO Max and Disney Plus do not offer any Barbie series or TV shows. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime offers a limited selection of Barbie series of movies, such as the Barbie: Dreamtopia series and Barbie – Vlogger, while several other Barbie shows are available for rent or purchase on Prime Video. Thus, fans of the Barbie film franchise must keep an eye on Amazon Prime too.

If the movie becomes a success, it’s also possible that the film may be available for rental or purchase on digital platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube Movies. However, it's difficult to predict which platforms will host it.

As the release date gets closer, there will likely be more information available on where and how to watch the movie.

What are Barbie movies about?

Barbie movies are a collection of animated films featuring the iconic doll character created by Mattel. These movies typically follow Barbie as she embarks on various adventures in different settings, such as fairy tales, musicals, and modern-day stories.

mia @mirmximo Barbie in the Nutcracker Barbie in the Nutcracker https://t.co/NTiR3p9tx1

One of the most popular movies among the franchise is Barbie in the Nutcracker, which is loosely based on the classic holiday tale. In this movie, Barbie plays the role of Clara, who is magically transported to a magical world of sweets and toys. While in another movie, Barbie: Princess Charm School, she attends a prestigious school for princesses.

On the whole, these movies have remained popular among their target audience and have spawned numerous sequels and spin-offs.

