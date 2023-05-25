Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's Ultimate Edition, an extended cut of the original theatrical release of the film that features additional 31 minutes of footage, premiered on home media platforms on March 25, 2016. It was better received by critics and audiences compared to the version released in theaters around the world on the same day, who noted that the additional footage had improved the film and added a lot to the story.

On March 18, 2021, a remastered version of the Ultimate Edition dropped on digital home media platforms and HBO Max, the same day that Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League had premiered. Several days later, on March 23, an Ultra HD version of the remaster had also released on digital home media.

However, since HBO Max is only present in some countries and due to the presence of streaming platforms like Netflix and Prime Video across the globe, fans from different parts of the world might be wondering how to see the film. So, this article will serve as a guide on where and how one can view Batman v Superman's Ultimate Edition.

Batman v Superman Ultimate Edition streaming guide

Batman vs Superman: Ultimate Edition is available on HBO Max in the US, but can also be seen via Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV in other parts of the world (Image via DC/WB Pictures)

In the United States, the film depicting the complex conflict between the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel can be streamed on HBO Max, or as it is known by its new name, Max. The film can also be bought or rented via Google Play, iTunes, Vudu and Amazon Instant Video.

For fans in the United Kingdom, the Ultimate Edition of Batman v Superman is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and on SkyStore, where it can be bought or rented. Additionally, it can be streamed on the NOW and SkyGo streaming platforms and can be bought or rented via Google Play, YouTube, CHILI, and Microsoft Store.

In Switzerland, France, and South Korea, Batman v Superman: Ultimate Edition can be streamed on the Netflix platform. If some global viewers have only Netflix and not other platforms but want to see the Caped Crusader and Big Blue Boy Scout clash, they can make use of a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to stream the film through Netflix.

Viewers in Germany can stream the film on HBO Max, which can also be bought and seen via Apple TV, iTunes, and Google Play. In Brazil, Batman v Superman: Ultimate Edition can be streamed via HBO Max and can also be bought or rented via iTunes store and Apple TV.

For Indian fans, the Ultimate Edition of Batman v Superman can be streamed on Netflix. Aside from that, the film can be bought on or rented via Google Play, Amazon, Apple TV, Tata Play, and YouTube. Meanwhile, in Sri Lanka, the film can be bought and seen via Google Play.

In the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the film can be bought and rented via iTunes and Google Play. Besides that, it can also be streamed via the OSN platform, which includes content from HBO Max.

In Kuwait, the film can be bought or rented via and streamed on Amazon Prime Video and Google Play as well as on OSN, while in Bahrain, Batman v Superman: Ultimate Edition can be streamed on Itunes after purchase. It is also available to be bought and streamed on via Google Play.

Viewers from Singapore can stream the film on HBO Max. Additionally, they can rent and stream the movie via Apple TV and Google Play Store. The process is same for fans in Spain, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Thailand.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is the second installment of the DC Extended Universe. The film was directed by Zack Snyder and stars Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill in the lead roles of Batman and Superman.

