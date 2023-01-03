Where to watch Black Panther 2 online? OTT release date explored

Black Panther 2 is set to arrive on Disney+ on January 20, 2023.

With the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman—the actor who played Black Panther in the MCU—from cancer, the production of the sequel to the Black Panther film series faced a major obstacle just before its release.

To add to that, fans started calling for recasting the role of Black Panther/T'Challa in Black Panther 2, to which Kevin Feige reacted by responding that Wakanda's story would move forward without another actor taking Boseman's place.

Feige's decision proved correct all along, with director Michael Coogler delivering one of the year's most emotional and action-packed films. Not only does Black Panther 2 pay homage to Chadwick Boseman, but it also adds new dimensions to the increasingly complex world of Wakanda.

The film will soon be available on Disney+, allowing viewers to watch it from the comfort of their own homes.

Black Panther 2 streaming release is scheduled for January 20, 2023

The entire cast of Black Panther 2 at the film's premiere (Image via Marvel Studios)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally set to arrive on Disney+ on January 20, 2023. This is especially late given that most MCU releases take 45 to 60 days to debut on the streaming platform.

It's possible that the film's phenomenal success at the box office is to blame for the delay. Although it was released on November 11, 2022, Wakanda Forever is still playing in theaters. The film grossed $440 million domestically and an astounding $820 million internationally. The movie surpassed $1 billion in revenue but fell short of its predecessor's $1.382 billion total.

What's next after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Namor and Queen Ramonda in Black Panther 2 (Image via Marvel Studios)

Black Panther 2 introduced us to the kingdom of Talokan, helmed by Namor the Sub-Mariner. Even though the villain in the original story was from Atlantis, the MCU version of the character has Mesoamerican ancestry. The addition of Namor to the MCU universe in Black Panther 2 has increased the likelihood of supervillain alliances.

The audience is also introduced to Riri Williams, who eventually transforms into Ironheart and takes on the role of a superhero. After Wakanda Forever, fans can look forward to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It should be noted that audiences were first introduced to the concept of the Quantum Realm in 2015.

Cassie Lang, Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Image via Marvel Studios)

Only in the third film does the audience get a substantial look into the unknown world. Cassandra Lang, accompanied by Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, ventures into the Quantum Realm and meets a new cast of villains from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film also marks the first appearance of Kang the Conqueror, widely considered to be the MCU's next major villain.

Then comes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which essentially serves as an end to the journey of the Guardians as we know them. It's also the last Marvel Cinematic Universe film directed by James Gunn.

A still from the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer (Image via Marvel Studios)

Subsequently, there are many MCU series set to debut on Disney+ such as Secret Invasion, Loki season 2, Echo, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Ironheart. Phase 4 of Marvel's cinematic universe featured the introduction of many new characters and the return of others, but it has failed to live up to the success of Phase 3 films like Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

With the release of not one, but two, Avengers films scheduled for Phase 6, fans have reason to be optimistic that the MCU will regain its former grandeur.

