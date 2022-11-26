The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is finally out. The highly anticipated holiday special serves as a bridge between Marvel Phase 4 and Phase 5, as we wait for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to kick off Phase 5 in February. Although the holiday special doesn't necessarily add much, we do get to see Kevin Bacon interacting with the world of the Guardians.

The James Gunn project has been well-received by both fans and critics for its lighthearted comedy. It's an effort to light up not only the characters' lives but the viewer's as well. We get to see a different version of Groot, a callback to an Avengers: Infinity War moment, and a touching moment between Peter Quill and Mantis.

Fans are wondering where to watch the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Look no further, as you can watch it on Disney Plus.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is available on Disney Plus

The holiday special was released on November 25, 2022, and is available to watch on Disney Plus. The streaming service's premium package currently costs $8/month or $80/year for an ad-free experience. However, Disney Plus will witness a price hike on December 8, costing $11/month or $110/year. At the same time, the $8/month plan will still apply, but for an ad-supported experience on the platform.

A premium plan Disney Plus Hotstar in India costs Rs 299 for a month and Rs 1499 annually. However, there's a Super plan as well, which costs Rs 899 a year and supports streaming on up to two devices.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special plot

Warning: This contains major spoilers for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. After the Guardians purchased Knowhere from the Collector, they are busy rebuilding it. Cosmos is now the latest member of the group. It's Christmas time, and stories of how Yondu Udonta ruined Christmas for Peter and Kraglin are spreading throughout Knowhere. Peter Quill (Star-Lord) is still dealing with the loss of Gamora, and Mantis speaks with Drax to figure out a good Christmas gift for the formermost.

Mantis and Drax decide that getting Kevin Bacon from Earth as a present for Peter would definitely bring back the Christmas spirit. Peter regards Kevin Bacon as his childhood hero, and they speculate that because he hasn't visited Earth in a long time, he wouldn't know whether Kevin Bacon is just an actor or an actual hero.

After having fun on Earth, they find that Kevin Bacon lives in Beverly Hills. When he tells them to leave, both Mantis and Drax break into his house and try to capture him. The actor doesn't understand that they're friendly due to their eccentric behavior and calls the cops. After a scuffle, Mantis instructs Bacon to be a hero using her powers.

After they land in Knowhere and Peter discovers all the Christmas decorations, Swole Groot brings out Kevin Bacon. Peter realizes that he's under Mantis' control and tells her to cut it off. After Kevin Bacon freaks out over being flown into space, Peter instructs that he be returned home. However, Kraglin explains that Peter learned to be a hero from his movies, which is why he decided to stay and celebrate.

Later, Peter reveals the whole story of his Christmas experience with Yondu. He accepts Peter's gift and, in return, leaves his blasters as a gift for Peter in his room. While everyone gifts each other something, Nebula reveals her gift to Rocket Raccoon, which is Bucky's arm. Mantis also reveals to Peter that she's his sister as she is also Ego's child, which makes Peter really happy.

