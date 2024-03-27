Which character does Kevin Michael Richardson voice in the Invincible series? All to know

American actor, Kevin Michael Richardson, lends his voice to the Mauler Twins in the Invincible series. The twins are two blue-skinned clones with unique abilities and exceptional intelligence. He also provided the voice to the superheroine turned masculine ogre, Amanda.

Season one of the Invincible series concluded in 2021. The second season was released in two parts, the first part premiered in November last year and the second on March 14, 2024. The remaining three episodes are scheduled to drop weekly on Thursdays.

The Invincible series is based on the comic series of the same name and has a brilliant star cast including Steven Yeun, Sarah Oh, and JK Simmons. It follows the transformation of Mark, a 17-year-old student, into a superhero guided by his father Omni-Man.

Monster Girl and the Mauler Twins (Image via EmergenClip@YouTube and PrimeVideo@YouTube)

Kevin Michael Richardson provided the voices for the Mauler Twins and Monster Girl in her hideous form in the Invincible series. Two clones who share the same name, the Mauler Twins, are both supervillains.

Monster Girl is a young girl cursed with the extraordinary ability to transform into a huge ogre. Both these characters were brought to life memorably and enjoyably by Richardson, who did an exceptional job voicing them.

Who has Kevin Michael Richardson voiced?

Distinguished by his deep and resonant voice, Kevin Michael Richardson has primarily voiced antagonists in animated movies, TV shows, and video games. He rose to fame on the Family Guy spinoff The Cleveland Show as the voice of the vacuous Cleveland Brown Jr. and the endearing redneck Lester Krinklesac.

His first voice role as Tilton, a stuck-up mayor became a beloved children's cartoon character, first on The Mask in 1995. He then voiced Hephaestus in Disney's Hercules in 1998. The strict villainous Captain Gantu from Disney's 2002 Hawaiian science fiction film Lilo and Stitch was a character he cherished portraying.

Along with lending his voice to several different video game characters, he starred in nearly all of the major animated shows that aired starting in the 1990s.

He was the first African American actor to play the voice of the Joker in the animated TV series The Batman in 2004. He was nominated for two Daytime Emmys for his portrayal of the character with the growly voice.

Richardson provided the voice of Barney Rubble for the animated film The Flintstones: On the Rocks in 2001. He replaced Keith Szarabajka as the voice of Trigon in the anime series Teen Titans in 2005.

The voice of anti-heroes (Image via CBRPresents@YouTube)

He provided the voice of Tyro for Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender in 2004 and Bishop for Wolverine and the X-Men in 2008. In The Spectacular Spider-Man, Richardson took over as Tombstone's voice actor from Keith David.

In 2011 he voiced Bulkhead, an Autobot in Transformers: Prime, Martian Manhunter on Young Justice, and Panthro in the Thundercats television series. He appeared in Young Justice and Green Lantern: The Animated Series as Kilowog, the character from the video game.

He was the voice behind the character, Mr Gus on the 2013 Cartoon Network series Uncle Grandpa. In 2012 he was nominated for Voice Actor of the Year by Behind the Voice Actors. In 2013, he was again nominated for the same.

In 2015, he gave voice to a Nigerian monarch in The Princess Guide episode of The Simpsons. Later, in Tyler Perry's debut animated feature, Madea's Tough Love, he voiced Judge Michaels. In 2021, he voiced Jimbo in The Boss Baby: Back in Business.

Watch the Invincible series season 2 on Prime Video.