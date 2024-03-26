Who is Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Marvel Cinematic Universe? Character explored

British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays the role of Pietro Maximoff aka Quicksilver in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Quicksilver, who made his MCU debut in the 2015 film Avengers: Age of Ultron, possesses superhuman speed.

In the film, he appeared alongside his sister, Wanda Maximoff aka the Scarlett Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen. Together the two of them became a part of the Avengers. portrayal of Quicksilver received praise for his action sequences and character interactions in the film.

What powers does Marvel's Quicksilver have?

Quicksilver has a number of extraordinary abilities as he has superhuman speed and is agile with lighting reflexes. He can run faster than a speeding bullet and can create powerful winds and tornadoes. Quicksilver can also stay balanced and flexible while zooming at high speeds.

Apart from his superhuman speed, Quicksilver is a quick learner who can master things like reading or playing music in just minutes. Quicksilver's powers let him do everything faster than normal, from thinking to acting to seeing the world around him. He is an Alpha mutant, which is what gives him lightning speed and a super brain that works quicker than most computers.

Who is faster, Quicksilver or Flash?

Quicksilver vs The Flash (Image via Marvel and DC Comics)

In the DC and Marvel crossover, it's pretty evident that The Flash wins over Quicksilver when it comes to speed. Quicksilver's top speed is Mach 10, while The Flash's pace surpasses the speed of light.

Although the Flash would likely outshine Quicksilver in almost every aspect of speed, Quicksilver has an advantage over the former. The Flash's power source, the Speed Force, only works in his own universe, but Quicksilver's abilities are built into his DNA and remain constant across different universes.

Apart from speed, Quicksilver has other interesting abilities like making objects vibrate until they break, conjuring up tornadoes, and phasing through walls. Meanwhile, the Flash can redirect bullets with precision.

So while The Flash may win in terms of speed, Quicksilver's adaptability and special powers make him a worthy opponent in any universe.

Why is Quicksilver's hair silver?

Quicksilver's hair (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Quicksilver is recognized for his striking silver hair and there are many theories behind his symbolic color in the comics. As a mutant with super speed, his silver hair is often associated with his genetic mutation. There are also hints at his genetic connection to Magneto, who has silver hair.

Apart from genetics, Quicksilver's silver hair could serve as an artistic choice, making him stand out and contributing to his iconic appearance. More likely, the color carries symbolic weight, representing speed and agility.

His hair is likely a combination of genetic traits, artistic design, and symbolic representation which enriches his character's visual appeal and identity within the Marvel universe.

Who is Quicksilver's love interest?

Like in the Marvel comics, Quicksilver does not have a romantic interest in the MCU either. Throughout his appearances in Avengers: Age of Ultron, there is no significant romantic storyline involving him and another person. Quicksilver's primary relationship is with his twin sister Wanda Maximoff, also known as Scarlet Witch, and with his Avengers team.