Who is Batman of Zur-En-Arrh? Exploring details as Chip Zdarsky's run on The Dark Knight brings him back

When Chip Zdarsky took over Batman, he came swinging out of the gate with Zur-En-Arrh. After providing readers with one of the best Daredevil runs of recent times, fans were pretty excited to see what Zdarsky would bring to the table, and so far he hasn't disappointed since Zur-En-Arrh is proving to be a great arc.

Despite being an established part of the Batman mythos, not many know who this Zur-En-Arrh actually is and therefore, much focus isn't given to this alternate personality of Bruce Wayne. With Chip Zdarsky bringing him back, the arc has returned to the forefront and many are excited to see where the story goes.

Yellow Astronaut @YLWastronaut some of the original sketches for Zur En Arrh and Bat Mite some of the original sketches for Zur En Arrh and Bat Mite https://t.co/BuebSPynFJ

Now that he has returned to the mainline comics, let us explore Zur-En-Arrh in more details.

Exploring history of Batman of Zur-En-Arrh

It must be noted that the history of Zur-En-Arrh has changed through the ages, and here we will be taking a quick look at the silver and the modern age renditions of the character.

Silver Age

. @batmancurated batman of zur-en-arrh by tony daniel batman of zur-en-arrh by tony daniel https://t.co/4DrJCoIrkH

In the silver age of comics, one night Bruce Wayne is awakened to find his perception quite hazy, and is unable to get a grasp of his surroundings. Dressed as the Dark Knight, he then takes off in the Batplane, not knowing where he is traveling. Eventually, he finds himself on a planet called Zur-En-Arrh.

Here, a scientist named Tlano reveals that he had teleported Bruce to the planet since he had been monitoring the latter's activities on earth and eventually decided to become the Batman of his own planet. Wayne also discovers that the atmosphere at Zurr-En-Arrh has enhanced his own abilities.

He then teams up with Tlano to defeat a group of invading robots. He returns to Earth after the mission is successful.

Modern Age

According to Fandom, Simon Hurt gave Bruce Wayne a post-hypnotic trigger associated with the phrase "Zur-En-Arrh."

Later, when Hurt alongside Black Glove decides to attack Batman and his allies, the trigger is activated, sending Bruce Wayne into the streets of Gotham with no memory of his former life. Wayne then assembles a make-shift suit resembling the one worn by Tlano in the Silver Age and takes to calling himself "Batman of Zur-En-Arrh."

When Bat-Mite appears, he begins counseling the Zur-En-Arrh Batman, who eventually turns out to be an alternate personality created to take over Wayne if he is ever psychologically manipulated.

Paul @PaulJonMilne favourite bit is maybe when Zurr-en-arh batman is 'interrogating' Charlie Caligula and reality starts to blur favourite bit is maybe when Zurr-en-arh batman is 'interrogating' Charlie Caligula and reality starts to blur https://t.co/Nh02e362uL

The extremely bright suit worn by Zur-En-Arrh is also indicative of a fresh confidence within him, and showcases his willingness to torture his opponents to get information out of them, thereby making him a violent version of the Caped Crusader.

Bat-Mite is also revealed to be the imagination of Wayne - a rational side that makes its appearance to hold back the new and unstable version of the Dark Knight and prevent him from exceeding his limits. Mite reveals that he is from the fifth dimension, i.e. imagination.

Ollie 🏹 @TheQuiver_ CJ @cjisrael_ @TheQuiver_ Ok so when they adapt a Batman with a red, purple and gold suit from the comics y’all better not say shit right ? Lol like y’all use the excuse that it’s from the comics if people don’t like it, makes no sense. People just don’t like it, that’s it @TheQuiver_ Ok so when they adapt a Batman with a red, purple and gold suit from the comics y’all better not say shit right ? Lol like y’all use the excuse that it’s from the comics if people don’t like it, makes no sense. People just don’t like it, that’s it If we got Batman Zur-En-Arrh in live action I’d scream with joy twitter.com/cjisrael_/stat… If we got Batman Zur-En-Arrh in live action I’d scream with joy twitter.com/cjisrael_/stat…

Zdarsky has reintroduced Zur-En-Arrh in the same way as Grant Morrison had back in the day. Being more ruthless as well, this is one version of Gotham's vigilante you would never want to cross paths with.

You can check out Zur-En-Arrh in the current Batman run, which is out in stores right now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far