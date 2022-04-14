Who is DC's Fast Track? Origins explored as CW set photos hint at her debut in 'The Flash'

The ever-so-charming Grant Gustin’s series The Flash is going strong in its eighth season. Although the CW show features over-the-top villains and a predictable plot, fans of the Scarlet Speedster are amused and are asking for more. With already a dozen speedsters featured in the show, CW is set to add one more to the long list.

A behind-the-scenes photograph has surfaced online that showcases Grant Gustin along with Kausar Mohammed. The Little and What Men Want star can be seen sporting a black and silver speedster costume.

The picture posted on Reddit caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans who easily identified her as Meena Dhawan aka Fast Track. The second part of season eight will mark the small-screen debut of the new speedster.

Fast Track is an not just an ally of The Flash, she is also his lover

Fast Track first appeared in comics in The Flash Vol. 5 #3 which was part of the Speed City story arc. Central City was hit by a Speed Force storm and several residents of the city gained the power of super speed.

While some new speedsters use their ability for altruistic purposes, others choose the path of evil and try to wreak havoc in the city. Fast Track, who gained her ability in the same Speed Force storm, chose the former path and helped Flash bring peace to the city.

Meena Dhawan, aka Fast Track, is a scientist at S.T.A.R Labs. Post the Speed Force storm, she was appointed as the director of the Speed Force testing center where she studied and trained other speedsters to harness their powers. The Scarlet Speedster was impressed by her endeavor, and together they defeated the Evil Speed Force monster, Dr. Carver.

The two shared a kiss while The Flash shared his secret identity with her. Barry and Meena dated for a brief period and spent a romantic time in Bali together. However, Barry’s world came crashing down when notorious villain Godspeed killed Meena.

Dead don’t remain dead for too long in comics as brainwashed Fast Track later re-emerges as Negative Flash working for the evil organization Black Hole. The Scarlet Speedster went on to save her life and snap her out of Gorilla Grodd’s control.

Fans are desperate to witness The Flash teaming up with Fast Track, while others are shipping Barry and Meena and are expecting sparks to fly on screen. Tune in to The Flash on CW every Tuesday night to find out if the comic book couple will be rightly interpreted on the small screen.

