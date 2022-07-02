Who is DC's Hawkman? Origin explored ahead of DCEU debut with Black Adam

DC's Black Adam will mark the live-action debut of the Justice Society of America. Many iconic superheroes from the comics are set to make their live-action debuts in the film, including the likes of Doctor Fate, Cyclone, Atom Smasher, and Hawkman.

While many fans are excited to see Doctor Fate's debut in Black Adam, Hawkman's intriguing persona has fans eagerly looking forward to his story arc. Aldis Hodge will take on the role of Hawkman in Dwayne Johnson's upcoming film, and his striking appearance in a costume that stays true to the comic book has already made quite the impression. With that being said, let's take a look at exactly who Hawkman exactly is.

Exploring Hawkman's origins as character is set to debut in Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam will be following the Carter Hall version of Hawkman from the comics. He was created by Gardner Fox and Dennis Neville, and the superhero debuted in Flash Comics #1 in January 1940.

According to Fandom, the original Hawkman, Prince Khufu of Ancient Egypt, discovered a spaceship from the planet of Thanagar which was fueled by the mysterious anti-gravity metal called Nth. As the metal released energies to transform his soul as well as that of his love Chay-Ara (Hawkgirl), they both reincarnated over the next few centuries.

Prince Khufu reincarnated in many forms over the years, and he was finally born as Carter Hall in the 20th century. Hall was an archaelogist in the 1940s who regained his memories and took on the mantle of Hawkman. In the same time period, Chay-Ara was reborn as the archaelogist Shiera Sanders and she decided to take up the mantle of Hawkgirl.

Hawkman and Hawkgirl fought crime together before going to become the founding members of the Justice Society of America. Hawkman became the chairman of the group initially, but limited his role in the 1950s. The two went on to join the Justice League of America as well and became integral members of the group.

Moreover, Hawkman and Hawkgirl had a son named Hector Hall who went on to become the founder of the group Infinity Inc.

What is his connection with Black Adam?

Teth-Adam and Khufu have known each other for a long time. Adam helped them find the Thangarian ship and lifted the same to Khufu's palace, where it was situated for quite a while.

It is important to note that Adam's origins have been changed a bit in the movie, which means that we may not get to witness this storyline. From what we know, the film will feature a confrontation between Adam and Hawkman, which hints at the idea of the two meeting for the first time. However, with both of them having Egyptian origins, one can expect a certain degree of acknowledgement from both sides.

Hawkgirl will be absent from the upcoming movie, but here is hoping that it contains some easter eggs in her honor considering how important she is to Hall's story.

Black Adam releases in theatres on October 21, 2022.

