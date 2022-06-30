Who are DC's Intergang? Comic origin and associations of the villainous group in DCEU's Black Adam

Even non-comic book readers and casual moviegoers are excited for the upcoming DCEU flick Black Adam, starring Hollywood's fan favorite action hero, Dwayne the Rock Johnson. While Black Adam is the enemy of Superhero Shazam, the film will depict the story from his perspective.

Eagle-eyed fans are inquisitive about the big bad in the films. While many names have popped up, the infamous villain group Intergang has been mentioned many times. Actress Sarah Shahi, who plays the role of Adrianna Tomaz, the wife of Mighty Adam, revealed in an interview that:

“I play a character named Adrianna, and she’s a freedom fighter that’s leading this big resistance against an evil, malicious group called Intergang,”

Not many casual viewers are aware of Intergang’s history and shenanigans, so let us explore the lesser-known gang of DC.

Black Adam might explore a fresh take on Intergang, a villainous group set in Metropolis

Intergang is a notorious group of criminals based in the city of Metropolis. Throughout its history, the crime syndicate boasts various prominent villains. Intergang was founded in 1920s by gangster boss Moxie but was taken over by the media broadcasting mogul, Morgan Edge.

The team was conceptualized by the King, Jack Kirby. The Intergang first appeared in 1970s Superman’s Pal, Jimmy Olsen #133.

In the comic, Intergang planted an explosive device inside Jimmy Olsen's camera. They even attempted an assassination on Clark Kent’s life. Intergang unbeknownst to Superman’s identity fails the mission as the Man of Steel dodges the attack and detects the bomb inside the camera, saving the day.

The villainous group is supplied with sinister Apokoliptian weapons from DeSaad, the right hand of Darkseid. With the aid of the weapons, Intergang wreaked havoc in Metropolis and went toe-to-toe with the Man of Steel, Superman himself.

Intergang also broke into the territory of Bat of Gotham. The gang has faced off against Batwoman and other members of the Bat family.

Many villains have been a part of Intergang like Whisper A’Daire, Tobias Whale, Doctor Sivana (Villain of Shazam), Darkseid (who acted as the benefactor of Intergang) and the smartest man alive, Lex Luthor.

Unlike other supervillains who pursue crime on a freelance basis, Intergang worships crime. They have a religious cult solely based on evil and crime and have reinterpreted the Holy Bible and its events to form the crime bible.

While there is no staunch evidence regarding the greater role of Intergang in the upcoming Black Adam movie. However, in a crazy Easter egg on an episode of Peacemaker, a guard can be seen reading the newspaper. The newspaper's sub-headline reads that Intergang takes control of the nation of Kahndaq.

Kahndaq is the nation of Black Adam and his revival, as suggested in the trailer, could mean that the two are going to face off against each other.

Hopefully, Warner Bros. will drop the second trailer for Black Adam soon, Intergang’s involvement in the greater plot of DCEU is still shrouded in mystery. After a recent pushback on release dates, Black Adam will now hit theaters on October 21, 2022.

The film will star Dwayne Johnson in the titular role, Sarah Shahi as Isis, Noah Centineo, Pierce Brosnan, Quintessa Swindell, Jennifer Holland and Aldis Hodge.

